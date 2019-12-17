Cavendish Fire Dept. donates funds for CTES emergency kits

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Cavendish Volunteer Fire Department has come to the rescue of Cavendish Town Elementary School by donating funds to supply 13 emergency kits to be placed throughout the school.

These kits, which will be placed in each classroom, with school specialists, and in the learning center, include “Stop the Bleed” kits, tourniquets, and emergency Mylar blankets as well as other supplies.

CTES Principal Deb Beaupre had posted a request for funds, totaling $830, on a crowd-funding site “Donors Choose” after she attended a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event training and saw a need for supplies to be available throughout the school in the case of a large scale event.

According to CVFD Fire Chief Abraham Gross, the Cavendish Fire Department became aware of Beaupre’s request and decided to help. CVFD has been working on increasing their town response capability for active shooter events themselves and wanted to provide the necessary supplies.

“Although we would hate for them to have to be used, we would want them to be available if needed,” Gross said.

Gross presented a check for the full amount to Beaupre at CTES early last week. She expects to have the kits in place once teachers return after Christmas break.