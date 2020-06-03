Camp “Go Wild” is a go, thanks to Venissa White

LUDLOW, Vt. – The TRSU summer camp “Go Wild” is still happening thanks to the foresight and flexible planning of Camp Director Venissa White. It is scheduled to begin June 22. “Go Wild” is partnering again with the town of Ludlow to operate out of the West Hill Recreation location.

When COVID-19 restrictions went into effect, the program had already been fully organized for the summer including hiring all the full-time staffers and beginning child registration. Even then, when everything was closing, White made the commitment to move forward with the program if at all possible.

In late March, as new essential workers childcare program guidelines were issued from the Agency of Education and the Department of Health, White started to reconfigure her program so she could achieve the necessary compliance. She also stayed in close touch with her colleagues involved in childcare and paid close attention to the hoops they were going through.

The result was that by the time new rules emerged in May allowing even more leeway, the Go Wild camp program was ready to adapt further. “We stayed ahead of ball, which made all the difference,” said White.

The Go Wild program will divide the program’s 75 campers into seven different “pods” of 10 or 11 campers with two counselors for each group. Each pod, identified by color, will be designated to certain areas in and around the West Hill property and will rotate around the property throughout the week.

White credits the commitment from her staffers to make the program work safely for campers. Adhering to travel regulations, counselors have agreed not to travel out of state for the duration of the program. They also committed to following all health mandates outside of work. “This is a huge commitment from them and a big reason the program can be successful,” she said.

Special masks, sporting the Go Wild logo, will be provided for all campers with certain times and circumstances dictating their use. All staff will also have to wear masks during specified times and in certain areas.

Extra cleaning measures will be put into place and the program has also added additional portable toilets to help keep the pods spread out around the property. Daily health screenings will also be happening for campers and staff.

Some other new challenges White has had to deal with are limited bus space because of COVID-19 capacity limits for buses. Consequently, many parents will be transporting their children to West Hill this year.

In addition to the added cost of masks and portable toilets, other considerations have impacted her budget as well, for example supplying personal hand sanitizer, and providing individual art supplies for each camper. White is grateful she received some grant money to help defray those costs so she was able to maintain an affordable fee for parents.

Administrators at the TRSU have praised White’s efforts and said that she has earned their support through her careful planning and many safety practices and procedures.

Camp “Go Wild” will run from June 22 through Aug. 7.