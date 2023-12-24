By the skin of their teeth

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Sunday night, Dec. 17, and Monday, Dec. 18, brought an unwelcome sense of déjà vu to the Town of Londonderry, and many other southern Vermont villages, when the area was hit with another deluge of rain, bringing with it all too vivid memories of the July floods.

Londonderry business owners, who had only opened their doors again in October, kept an eye on the West River that morning, as 2-4 inches of rain pummeled southern Vermont.

Tammy and Mike Clough, owners of Mike & Tammy’s Market and the Maple Leaf Diner, were understandably wary after the last storm all but destroyed their businesses. Luckily, this time the water receded before flooding through their doors.

“We made it by the skin of our teeth,” expressed Tammy. “I think everyone in town feels the same way. It was emotional, frustrating, and caused us the same amount of work [as in July]. But at least we didn’t lose everything in this one.”

Tammy is hoping for more snow this winter, and a robust season. Like all area business owners, the Clough’s have had a rough year. “We want to get people up here and boost the local economy.”

Jelley’s Deli owner Beverly Jelley and her daughter Susan were also watching the river that morning. When it ultimately crested and began flooding into their parking lot, they began the arduous task of removing every item from the store.

“First we started taking everything to the house next door,” Susan said, explaining that Beverly owns the property. “We were moving everything upstairs, when [regular customer] Nate Chaves came in and said, ‘I’ve got an empty trailer, let me go get that!’” Chaves returned and began packing his trailer with as much of Jelley’s inventory as would fit.

Momentum built as word of mouth got around that the Main Street stores were at risk again, and soon a line of volunteers filled the deli parking lot with cars, trucks, and four or five enclosed trailers, with everyone pitching in to help empty the store.

“It really was organized chaos,” Susan remarked. “People were rolling coolers, every piece of equipment, every beer from this refrigerator.” Susan was amazed, and so grateful.

“Water was lapping at the doors when the last trailer pulled out,” Susan recalled.

But this time, that is where the water stopped. Beverly, Susan, their family, and staff felt an overwhelming sense of relief. “There were some sad tears, then a lot of happy tears.”

Many of the volunteers came back the next day to help, said Susan, reporting that it took two days to put the store back together.

In Ludlow, the December rain had residents on edge as well. At LaValley’s Building Supply, manager Tom Rodrigue spoke about the impact of the two floods on their property. Thankfully, the store was spared during both the July and December flood events, but in July a lot of lumber, wood pellets, and other items stored in the back corner of the yard were washed away, and the same area flooded again on Dec. 18.

In July, the water knocked down several sections of LaValley’s fence, and carried piles of debris onto the property.

Regarding clean up, Rodrigue said, “We did what we had to do.” It was a big task, and one he said he “can’t take on every other week.”

Rodrigue has been in touch with Ludlow town manager Brendan McNamara, and Brett Sanderson, selectboard chair, to help mitigate the potential for the river to repeatedly flood the lumber yard. Rodrigue said McNamara came by to view the property earlier in the week, and he’s hopeful that the town will act to remedy the situation.

Small businesses are the heart of the area’s charm and appeal, and vital to the local economy. Vermonters are tough, but the events of the past few years, including the pandemic, and the effects of a changing climate, have taken a toll on everyone.