Business as usual as Springfield Selectboard prepares for March 7 election

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Town Manager Jeff Mobus kicked off Monday night’s meeting with a couple of resignation announcements. Mobus said they were sad to report Anna Boarini, one of three town library trustees, is moving out of town and will be resigning. Mobus said that if anyone is interested in the position, they should reach out to him, or Suzette “Sue” Chivers, another trustee. Also, Fire Chief Paul Stagner will resign his post as Deputy Health Officer, to be appointed Health Officer, and Deputy Chief John Franklin will be appointed the new Deputy Health Officer.

Sue Kaskiw, with the Vermont Volunteer Services for Animals was in attendance over Zoom to announce a vet clinic and rabies center that will be set up at Riverside Middle School on March 25. Kaskiw mentioned this would be the third year of the clinic. “And it’s a really needed service,” she said. “It’s a drive up and poke, the fee is $13, and anyone can take part, you don’t need to be a resident of Springfield.” Kaskiw said they were looking for volunteers, and reaching out to students who need hours toward community service credits.

Chief Stagner spoke about demolition plans for 43 Park Street, the Kingsbury residence that is in danger of falling into the Black River. Because of the current state of the property, the town has been awarded a grant to cover the costs of the demo, and to restore the riverbank so the property will be flood resilient. In its place, the town plans to install a public green space, with a walking path, and benches. Restrictions prevent any pavement or permanent structures, but, Stagner said, otherwise the grant is extremely flexible. “Even though the work starts in one year, the grant will still cover all costs. It may even cover the Kingsbury’s storage costs.”

The board acknowledged receipt of the pre-award agreement and would consent to take next steps, once the homeowners have accepted a purchase price, and the board sees more concrete estimates for the project.

Stagner also said the town has been dealing with several properties destroyed by fire that have been deemed unsafe or dangerous. The next action, according to Stagner, would be to review the findings, then appoint a committee to make decisions on how best to proceed. The proposed committee would be Stagner, Claflin, and Structural Engineer David Todd Hedinger.

A discussion on which properties will take precedence led to the acknowledgement of potentially up to another 13 buildings that fall into the “next tier” of homes in need of restoration due to fire damage. Selectboard member Walter Martone put forward a motion to revisit this next tier of properties once the initial reviews were complete. Selectboard member Michael Martin seconded the motion.

Toward the end of the meeting, Library Director Sue Dowdell announced that the library is collecting soft plastic, collaborating with the rotary, and once they’ve collected 500 pounds, the town will receive a bench made from the upcycled plastic. Between individual community members and local businesses, donations are pouring in, and the project is ongoing. Selectboard member Everett Hammond said the town can earn one bench every six months. Dowdell directed people to drop materials off at the library, and Mobus mentioned the transfer station was also accepting donations.

Mobus reminded everyone that next Monday, March 6, the town informational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Springfield High School and broadcast live on SAPA TV. Mobus said, “Everyone will receive town, school, and budget information, as well as information on the bond request for the water project, and all appropriations.” The session will go over everything on Tuesday’s ballot, including 20 separate Articles. “I want to note that the meeting will start at 7,” Mobus said. “It’s been 7:30 for a long time.”

Early ballots are being accepted at the town hall, and polls will be open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.