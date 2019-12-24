Budgets again dominate the Chester Selectboard

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Selectboard, who spent a good deal of their meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18 reviewing the town budget, started with welcome news from Springfield Selectboard Chairman Kristi Morris, that the Springfield Transfer Station fee would be reduced by $5,000 for the upcoming year.

Chester’s payment to Springfield for transfer station usage will drop from $40,000 to $35,000. Chester does not have a town disposal and recycling facility in town and pays the fee to help offset disposal and recycling costs. In addition to the fee paid by the town, Chester residents and property owners must also purchase a $25 sticker to display on their cars to enter the Springfield facility as well as purchase a punch card to further pay for each bag of garbage brought for disposal. The larger yearly cost to the town has come under scrutiny recently since residents from surrounding towns may purchase stickers and punch cards to use the transfer station, but fees are not collected from their town for that benefit.

Morris and Springfield Town Manager Tom Yennerell responded to a request by Chester Town Manager David Pisha to present information to the Chester Selectboard concerning the transfer system costs and revenues and their fee structure. The reduction in the fee had apparently been worked out between the two town managers prior to the meeting.

According to Morris, the transfer station loses money every year because the money has dropped out of recycling, particularly since China no longer accepts plastic and glass. Last year’s expenses totaled $382,773, with revenue falling short by approximately $60,000.

Morris said that Springfield enjoyed their partnership with Chester and certainly hoped that residents see the value. He also added that if Chester owned their own facility, they would have the capital outlays for that as well as for staffing.

Board member Heather Chase assured Morris that they had no intention of trying to duplicate their services. “I don’t want our questioning of how we pay to send the message whatsoever, that we want our own,” she said.

Board Chair Arne Jonynas agreed that the town was happy to pay for the service but was concerned that the smaller towns weren’t absorbing any of the costs other than through purchasing stickers and punch cards.

Derek Suursoo said he had collected some rough data from the Chester Town Office, which showed 411 Chester property owners or resident stickers and 147 out-of-town property owners.

Both Springfield and Chester representatives talked about collecting more data on users with the hope to have other towns contribute to the transfer station through their taxes. Also suggested by Morris was perhaps charging more for stickers for residents outside of the towns of Springfield and Chester to help offset the discrepancy.

Jonynas agreed it was important to keep collecting data from both sources and, if the transfer station becomes more profitable, lower Chester fees accordingly.

The Whiting Library is seeking a $3,000 increase in their library fund budget mainly to meet the increased salary of a recently hired youth services librarian. According to Kathy Pellet, Chair of Trustees, the trustees recognized the need to be more competitive with their salary to stop turnover, eliminate the need to retrain and avoid disruption of services for children. They have also hired someone to handle shoveling for the library. Their request brings the library fund budget from $75,000 to $78,000. Pellet reminded the board that they haven’t had an increase in three years.

Town Manager David Pisha presented the latest iteration of the proposed 2020 town budget, which shows $266,969 needing to be raised by taxes, translating to a 6.5 cent per $100,000 valuation tax increase to residents in the coming year. This number does not include the $5,000 that was eliminated for the Springfield Transfer Station fee or the additional $3,000 that the Whiting Library is requesting, which would net a reduction in that figure by $2,000.

Though many categories are below budget or steady versus last year, Public Works has had the biggest impact, accounting for about 80% of that shortfall, largely due to weather patterns last year, which resulted in needing much more salt and sand and overtime than expected.

In reviewing employee healthcare expenses, Chase suggested that the town consider having employees contribute something to their health coverage, a topic she has raised for the last several years. “Most people pay something towards their healthcare,” she said.

Under their current coverage, the town pays for the 25 Chester employee healthcare premiums, deductibles, and co-pays, totaling over $103,000.

Board member Lee Gustafson suggested they consider incentivizing the town departments, seeing if they can cut expenses as a way to help to help cover their employee healthcare costs. “We want to protect our employees. We want to make sure they have the coverage that they need and all the benefits they deserve, but, on the other hand, is there a way that we can help incentivize them to trim the budgets in certain areas?”

The Selectboard discussed different options but did not come to a final decision.

Suursoo commented that changes to the healthcare coverage were going to be a “great concern to the workers and needs to be handled very sensitively and without a huge blow to their pocketbooks.”

A proposed $8,000 for a position that would work part-time through the summer to help with the Chester Beautification Committee as well as work for the different town departments was up for debate. The committee was requesting at least two hours per day to help with flower box watering and maintenance.

A suggestion was made to explore alternatives, including whether current town employees could spare a few hours to perform those tasks during the course of their day. Pisha agreed to ask departments if they have someone who could do that.

At the next meeting, the final numbers will be in the budget. That meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m.