Bob Miller presented with Rotary Vocational Service Award

LUDLOW, Vt. – Vocational Service is part of Rotary’s guiding principles and calls on all Rotarians to empower others by using their unique skills and expertise to address community needs while emphasizing integrity and high ethical standards. This month, Ludlow Rotarians surprised Bob Miller of The Vermont Journal and The Shopper with a Vocational Service Award for over 60 years of newspaper service to our communities.

Ludlow Rotary Club in the past has recognized our area Fire, Police, and Ambulance squads; and with Bob’s retirement coming up, we thought the tribute was a natural fit for him. There are not many of us who have had only one career and have had it for over 60 years! Congratulations, Bob, and a Happy Retirement to you!