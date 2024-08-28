Blue Duck Deli opens after yearlong delay

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Blue Duck Deli, located at 117 Main Street, Ludlow, has recently opened, bringing a new flavor into town. After suffering a yearlong setback in opening due to the catastrophic flood in July 2023, Bex Prasse and Craig Kovalsky are looking forward to bringing their unique experiences to the culinary scene in Ludlow.

The pair is striving to provide their customers with real, fresh food, that will be made in-house, to give the customers a unique experience with each meal. Opening Thursday-Monday, at 8 a.m., beginning with their fresh pastries, hand-pulled espresso beverages, as well as quick drip coffees to go, Blue Duck Deli wants to provide their diners’ meals with no fillers, straight from the farms they work with. The deli is striving to work with as many local farms as possible, to guarantee freshness and maintain a sense of community within the towns.

Each animal and all produce that is used to create these wonderful meals has been seen by Prasse and Kovalsky, so they are well aware of the quality they are providing to each customer. Through this, Blue Duck Deli wants to bring back real flavor and fresh, delicious food, sustainably.

The deli will also be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., and will have a tasty and creative variety of sandwiches, soups, and salads. All provided meats served during lunch are roasted in house, giving each diner an atypical experience that will leave them wanting more.

Aside from delivering fresh, flavorful food, that is not all that brings a unique aspect to the Blue Duck Deli. Chef Kovalsky has 18 years of culinary experience, is French trained, and has experience working as a private superyacht chef. Prasse also has experience as a charter captain on sailing vessels, and through both of their vast experiences, the menu has unique dishes showcasing influences from French cuisine as well as their extensive travels.

Blue Duck Deli will be sticking to the hours of breakfast and lunch for the near future, but are excited to launch a dinner program come winter for more opportunities for a fresh, flavorful dining experience. Stop in and enjoy the unique cuisine and atmosphere that Bex and Craig have waited a year to introduce to the town.