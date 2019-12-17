BFADC celebrates Robertson Paper Mill site readiness for redevelopment

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Friday, Dec. 13, the Bellows Falls Area Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting at the old Robertson Paper Mill site, a 30-acre tract on the island in Bellows Falls, that is now ready for new buildings and redevelopment. This follows a long complicated process of demolition and removal of the old paper mill building, which had dated to the early 1900s and was active through the 1980s.

Many agencies and resources were brought together in collaboration to reach this point celebrated by local, state, and federal representatives and the BFADC. Congressman Peter Welch, Gov. Phil Scott, State Secretary of Commerce and Community Development Lindsay Kurrie, and State Secretary of Natural Resources Julie Moore were among the speakers at the event.

It was just above freezing and was a cold, damp day with a touch of frosty snow prior to the event. Gov. Scott noted, “Only in Vermont would we have an outdoor event in December.”

Despite the weather, a large crowd turned out, including a group of eighth graders from Bellows Falls Middle School who have been following the project. Rockingham Selectboard Chairman Peter Golec made the opening remarks, noting that he had worked at “Robbie Paper” from 1964 to ’66, and both his father and an uncle had worked there too.

All those years of making mainly tissue and wax paper had left the site as an ecological disaster with a $1.2 million cleanup tag. Such projects are beyond the resources of most local governments alone. Instead, collaborations have become the way to remedy the situation. BFADC took the lead, and the resources of the EPA, state, Windham Regional Foundation, and a number of grant sources and others were involved.

There were also historical considerations – parts of the property likely include a Native American burial ground from before the European settlers arrived. The demolition had to be sensitive to both tribal heritage and industrial history.

A lot of what was torn down was recycled. That included 100 tons of leftover paper, 1,000 cubic yards of bricks that were sold, and 25,580-board-feet of timbers that were denailed and sold for reuse.

Golec said, “Many said we couldn’t do this. Now that we’ve got it done, we can say we did.”

Moore noted that, “It takes vision to think all these pieces through.”

Robin Sweetapple, BFADC president, thanked everyone involved for all that was put together, saying that without all the help “we might just be looking at a ruin right now.”

Congressman Welsh said, “This used to be a site where good work was being done by Vermonters. We have to move on to revitalize.” Then he pointed out that can only be done with cooperation. “It’s cooperation, not conflict, that makes progress.”

The project fits into the broader perspective of renewal and redevelopment. Gov. Scott saw that this “should spur more redevelopment [and] aid downtown revitalization and more,” and he “looks forward to Bellows Falls continuing to become a revitalized community.”

The site on the island is a recently designated Federal Opportunity Zone. BFADC is now looking to create a new building on the site for one or more tenants. Sweetapple concluded by noting that this has “opened up new opportunities for a reimagined island.”

Anyone interested can contact Gary Fox, Rockingham development director, at development@rockbf.org.