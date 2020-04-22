Bellows Falls Village Trustees eliminate K-9 officer position

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, April 14, the Bellows Falls Village Trustees discussed the fiscal-year 2021 budget, the elimination of the K-9 officer, and postponed their annual meeting until June 15 and 16. After two executive sessions, the Trustees accepted the resignation of Municipal Manager Wendy Harrison effective May 15, 2020.

James McAuliffe made a motion to eliminate the K-9 officer effective immediately. Gary Lique seconded the motion. McAuliffe explained there would be a reduction in the size of the police department for next year’s budget and said, “The village of Bellows Falls cannot afford to provide K-9 services to the surrounding area.”

Interim Police Chief Sergeant Bemis explained that much of the cost of the K-9 officer had already been spent for school and training. He said donations currently paid for vet services and food.

Sergeant Mario Checci wanted to thank the community for their outpouring support for K-9 Caesar. He listed the Bellows Falls Women’s Club and Joy Wah as some of the businesses along with many community members who had donated money for the dog’s expenses with $3,000 in the current fund.

Jonathan Wright asked about the accounting. Checci responded that the former chief had set up an account to maintain donations but said that the “majority of the equipment was purchased with [his] own money.”

Stefan Golec asked what would happen to Caesar if the motion passed, and Checci said technically the dog belonged to him. When asked about the K-9 specific vehicle, Bemis said it was used by all officers, the basic difference was “a prisoner could not fit in the rear seat.”

Golec reminded everyone of the standing mutual aid for surrounding towns and across the river. Bemis agreed and said the BFPD would assist anyone with a major incident but insisted that Checci would not be called for overtime hours. Checci said that having a K-9 officer was a great deterrent for drugs.

Jonathan Wright asked how long the average service time or life expectancy of a K-9 officer was and Bemis said five to seven years. It was unsure of Caesar’s exact year as an officer, but Bemis guessed it was his fourth or fifth year and that the department had no plan to replace him.

The motion to eliminate the K-9 officer passed 3-2 with Village President Deborah Wright and Jonathan Wright voting against.

McAuliffe made a motion to authorize the village president to work directly with the manager and the Selectboard to immediately reduce non-essential staff and expenses, while preparing a draft report to taxpayers in terms of what to expect in the next couple of months.

He said he was concerned they were not moving quicker on expense reduction and wanted to “emphasize the urgency to get this done” because water, sewer, and taxes were due next month. Wright agreed this would help “reassure taxpayers that we’re trying to do what we can to help them.” Trustees passed the motion.

Another motion was passed to postpone the village annual meeting, which was rescheduled for June 15 and 16. The Secretary of State extended term dates for all elected officials until the annual meeting and election is held, even if their term is set to expire in May. The Trustees next meeting is May 12.