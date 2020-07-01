Bellows Falls Trustees welcomes new members

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – At the Bellows Falls Village Trustee meeting Tuesday, June 23, new Trustee members Jeff Dunbar and Wade Masure were welcomed. Interim Municipal Manager Chuck Wise thanked Leah Clark for her industrious work helping the clerk, finance department, and updating the website.

Village President Deborah Wright suggested certificates of appreciation for Jonathan Wright and Gary Lique thanking them for their years of service as Village Trustees.

A motion by James McCauliffe requesting one meeting per month failed, and Wise said the staff “was pushing for two.” Stefan Golec moved to hold two meetings per month, on the second and fourth Tuesday, with the summer schedule of one meeting on the second Tuesday, which was passed.

Masure suggested they start inviting members of other departments, especially the Police Department, to Trustee meetings and mentioned he didn’t know everyone on the force. Other Trustees agreed that there were new officers they had not met. Wright reminded them to invite available officers on duty to avoid overtime.

Dunbar volunteered to replace Lique as the other Trustee member on the new Police Chief Search Committee and said, “I look forward to representing the village.”

The next Trustee meeting is Tuesday, July 14 in the Lower Theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House and should be available on Zoom. Access the link by visiting www.rockinghamvt.org.