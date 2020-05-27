Bellows Falls Trustees discuss village election procedures

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, May 12, the Bellows Falls Village Trustees discussed the Bellows Falls Police Department and changes to the upcoming village meeting and election scheduled for June 15 and 16.

Paul Obuchowski and Kathleen Palmer received COVID-19 suggestions by the Secretary of State for the Village election, and the proposed changes were approved by the Voting Board of Civil Authority.

Obuchowski said, “They encourage as many village voters to vote absentee as possible.” Trustees recommended voters mail their ballots early, advising at least seven days before the election to ensure votes count. Contact the Town Clerk’s office for a ballot at 802-463-4336.

The polling location will relocate from the Masonic Temple to the Public Safety Building at 170 Rockingham St. with voting hours remaining the same from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Obuchowski said the advantages of changing the location would allow residents to vote from their vehicle and offer added social distancing for those voting in person.

The fire station allows for a separate entrance and exit while maintaining the social distancing requirements. The use of Tuttle Street for drive-through voting adds another option. Voters will remain in their vehicle for roadside check-in and a VCA member with a sealed ballot box will be collecting votes.

The village meeting had not been discussed, but Municipal Manager Wendy Harrison said they were expecting restrictions. She said that voters could observe an online meeting, but participation would be “pretty much impossible.”

The Trustees approved the motion allowing village voters to adopt the annual budget by Australian ballot, which had been recommended and allowed as an exception by the Secretary of State.

Village President Deborah Wright said this could be an experiment and Jonathan Wright agreed saying it would be a “good opportunity to test out what we’ve been talking about for years.”

Selectboard Chair Gaetano Putignano asked about a forum for the election. There were seven Trustee candidates and Deborah Wright thought a Zoom meeting could be scheduled.

Interim Police Chief Sergeant Bemis said the BFPD was less restricted but still on modified operations and that calls were down by a third from last spring. Currently, they have five full-time and five part-time officers, and he said they were scheduling part-time officers to fill shifts.

James McAuliffe noticed more foot patrols, and said, “I thought that was very positive.”

Jonathan Wright complimented them also and said, “[I] see the officers walking and they tend to have smiles on their faces – they’re engaging with people.”

A plan has been made to resume the search for a police chief that was suspended due to COVID-19.

As this was Harrison’s last meeting as manager, McAuliffe said he thought highly of her, wishing her “the very best.”

Deborah Wright said, she also “wanted to thank Wendy for her two years of service and moving some of our projects forward, best of luck.”

The next Trustee meeting is scheduled for June 9.