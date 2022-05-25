Bellows Falls Trades community garden approved for 66 Atkinson lot

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, May 17, the Rockingham Selectboard awarded the lease for the Bellows Falls Trades community garden at 66 Atkinson Street.

BF Trades first presented the idea at a joint board meeting in March and was supported by Marsha Stern of Community Garden, Scott Wunderle of Terrigenous Landscaping, and representatives from Central Elementary School, Bellows Falls Middle School, and Bellows Falls High School, in addition to garnering support from Cheryl Charles of the Westminster Schoolboard.

BF Trades anticipates a year-long project development process which would engage youth throughout the school year. Their plan is to provide real-world instruction in design, agriculture, construction, advertising, and financial literacy as they work closely with Central Elementary School’s Farm to Table program.

Michael P. Stack explained that they expected to work with the town, and that the proposal asked for water, sewer systems, and that the lot be free of contaminants. Development Director Gary Fox said that, although the town could not guarantee the soil was contamination-free, there was no indication of hazardous materials ever used in that location.

Wunderle described the lot as a “jewel” and hoped that many people would weigh in on the plan. He said, “The main focus [is] will the Town back the general idea.” Stack described their goal as an attempt to give kids a sense of ownership. He stated, “We have got something special to expose young people to and I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

Board member Elijah Zimmer described the project as exciting, but said that he would not choose that area. He said that ideally he would like to see a larger building; one that was multi-use and three stories.

Vice Chair Susan Hammond asked if anyone else had shown interest. Board member Rick Cowan supported this proposal and said given the construction costs and labor shortages, he saw no other use.

Mark Gebo, BFUHS counselor, said, “A traditional educational approach does not always work…we want [graduates] to be invested and involved; it’s a great opportunity to learn the skills…to move forward.” He said there were currently 30 students involved in job shadowing.

Charles said the Center School has a vibrant farm to table program, and she supported outside learning for all ages.

Hammond suggested a clause amending the ten-year lease to “as agreeable by the Town” to allow for any changes.

The BF Trades proposal with amendment was approved 4-1. Chair Peter Golec voted against, “For the location.”

The Selectboard approved the summer meeting schedule. It will meet once per month; June 7, July 12, Aug. 9, and Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Lower Theatre of the Bellows Falls Opera House, except for the Aug. 9 meeting, which will meet at the Rockingham Meeting House.