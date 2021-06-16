Bellows Falls residents weigh in on Area Wide Plan for development

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Thursday, June 10, the first of three public meetings was held to discuss the Area Wide Plan developed by Rockingham Development Director Gary Fox.

Mark Westa, ASLA from Stevens & Associates in Brattleboro, discussed the assets and challenges while asking for public input. Two meetings were held with property owners and merchants during the day with the public meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Fox explained the purpose of the Area Wide Plan was to set implementable goals and identify five developable projects. The plan includes the 47 acres of the Island “under the hill,” or Lower Mill zone, and the downtown square of Bellows Falls.

Westa encouraged attendees to add to the list of assets as well as highlighted S&A’s findings. He listed physical assets of the parcel including the canal, rapids, passenger and freight rail, the Waypoint Center, Vilas Bridge, Depot Bridge, and Bridge Street Bridge, the Abenaki petroglyphs, the Square, scenic views, and T.L. Riley park access.

The list of visual assets included the railroad; train and bus station; the creamery, Vilas Bridge; Waypoint Center; Studio, Upper and Lower Mill areas; the Post Office; and Adam’s Grist Mill.

For public input, lister Camilla Roberts mentioned the trail to the right of Bridge Street. Pat Fowler, owner of Village Square Booksellers, said it would be nice to have one document to share with visitors that identified the available walking paths.

Westa explained restrictions included the dam, rail connections, and rail yards. Twenty-one of the 47 acres are owned by Green Mountain Railroad and Great River Hydro.

Bettina Eames, PG of Nobis Group in Concord, N.H., gave an overview of the brownfields inventory and listed the challenges to development. Though complicating matters, reinvesting in brownfield sites increases the tax base and by utilizing existing infrastructure it can improve and protect the environment.

Selectboard member Rick Cowan asked about residential use on the Island. Fox said it was an accessory use, explaining that commercial space with condominium or rentals above were allowed, but not residential housing by itself in the current zoning.

Village Trustee Jeff Dunbar said, “As we develop the Island… we need a place for people to stay.” He referenced the canal in Providence, R.I., and suggested that green areas be in and around industrial centers.

Emmett Dunbar of Canal Street Art Gallery said the zone map showed possible walking routes. He suggested they use basic signs to create awareness about where pedestrians could access the trails safely without trespassing.

Duane Case suggested incorporating the village and downtown together but developing a different sense of place. He said, “I like the idea of mixed use as much as possible.”

Robert McBride of Rockingham Arts Museum Project said, “We need a mixture of housing and commerce,” and highlighted the views and walkability of downtown.

The Area Wide Plan listed Bellows Falls with a walkable score of 70. As a comparison to nearby metropolitan areas, Boston is No. 3 with 72 and Washington, D.C. is No. 4 with 71. The walk score algorithm measures the walkability of a place based upon the proximity of amenities.

Cathy Bergmann of the Bellows Falls Historical Society said she thought they would talk about what was already in place, explaining that they had spent 15 years developing the Riverfront Park and Trails on Mill Street to offer the village a green space but some in the community, “do not know it exists.”

Selectboard member Elijah Zimmer agreed with Bergmann. “We should be looking at our assets and how to integrate them with sustainable development.”

Cowan asked how to better promote the Abenaki petroglyphs. Deborah Fox of Vermont By Rail and VT420Tours said the railroad was visited by the tribe years ago, requesting that it remain inaccessible because of its sacred value to the Abenaki. McBride suggested that there should be an offsite display, offering recognition and education of the petroglyphs.

Cowan suggested a sanctuary near the trails and said birders spend money. Nationally, the average annual spending of birdwatchers is $1,500-$3,500. According to a 2011 economic impact study, Vermont has the highest participation rate of birders in the country.

Marsha Stern explained she was new to the village but had found the Riverfront Park easily. She suggested that outdoor exercise equipment be incorporated.

Deborah Fox said there is potential in Bellows Falls to provide a niche market for train enthusiasts.

For residents who missed the meeting and would like to add their comments to the discussion, contact Gary Fox at development@rockbf.org. The second public meeting to begin concept development of future projects will be announced at a later date.