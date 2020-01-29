Bellows Falls Police Chief to retire in March

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls Police Chief Ron Lake, who has been the village police chief since 2008, recently announced his resignation and will be retiring from the local police force in March. Originally from Brattleboro, Lake comes from a family of law enforcement officers including his father and brother, who both worked for the Brattleboro Police Department.

Lake has now been in law enforcement for 36 years, starting his professional career right after graduating from high school with the Windham County Sheriff’s Department. He joined the Bellows Falls Police Department in June of 2007, first as an interim at the position. Lake was an officer on the force for less than a year before being promoted to police chief in January of 2008. With 12 years under his belt, Lake is now the longest serving police chief in the history of the Bellows Falls Police Department.

While Lake has been on medical leave, Bellows Falls Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis, who is also a part-time officer and the town’s deputy health officer, has been the acting police chief since December but has no plans to apply for the open position as chief.

The announcement of Lake’s retirement was presented to the Bellows Falls Village Trustees earlier in the month. Moving forward, Harrison will be working in conjunction with the Vermont League of Cities and Towns to find the next police chief.

“We will be starting a search process shortly, advertising both locally and regionally,” Bellows Falls Municipal Manager Wendy Harrison said in an interview. “It is important that the new police chief has demonstrated successful experience as a manager or supervisor in law enforcement.”

Harrison continued, “We are in the process of forming a search committee intended to represent the multiple constituents of the Police Department. I estimate the earliest we will have a new police chief would be mid-April, but it likely will be sometime around mid-May.”

In a prepared statement released by Harrison, Lake stated that he would really miss the job as police chief. “It has truly been a privilege and an honor to serve as the Bellows Falls Police Chief these past 12 years. I’ll miss the day-to-day challenges and most of all the people.”

Harrison added, “During my 18 months working with Ron, I have appreciated his enthusiasm and dedication to the residents of the village.”