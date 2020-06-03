Bellows Falls Community Garden growing again

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – A group gathered May 23 for a Saturday “work day” to fix up the fence and ready the area for community members to start their individual and shared plots at the Bellows Falls Community Garden at 19 Blake St. The community garden is behind the Public Works Department Garage and is accessible from the Recreation Center and trailhead. Volunteers spent the day restoring and adding new fence wire to keep out deer. A volunteer had dug 27 new post holes over the preceding couple weeks, and a chicken wire skirt will be added to keep out woodchucks as well.

Michael Marquise is a longtime participant in the project, having had a plot there since 2008. He says the garden started in the early 2000s and was tied to a Greater Falls Gardening Collaborative. He grows winter squash, cucumbers, tomatoes, beets, kale, carrots, and green beans. This year, at his daughter’s suggestion, he is also doing watermelons, though he has not had luck with them in the past. Most importantly are his potatoes. He says, “My passion is potatoes… they stubbornly grow no matter what the weather. They are very rewarding.”

Marquise says, “Every year is a good year! Some years are too wet and may require replanting, while other years are dry and need constant watering. The wetness and dryness or warmth and coolness dictate which crops flourish, but normally there is an abundance of food.” He adds, “We have been fortunate to have had the help of the Highway Department over the years. The gardeners are very good with flowering plants to help the bee population so it can be quite pretty as we move into summer.”

Marsha Stern is the current spokesperson for the garden project. She says she is “a normal person with a gardening obsession.” Her first community garden experience was in San Francisco, and she went through the national master gardener course. She has a plot planted with five beds of vegetables and flowers.

She sees the value of a community garden and why locals want it: “Because the soil has been worked by organic methods for many years to make it rich and productive. Because the sun shines [there] for long hours, because community gardening gives us access to deliveries of wood chips and compost, running water, shared tools… Friendliness is not required, but I like running into others and comparing plants and methods.”

She says, “We are all, now, experienced gardeners.” She adds that they “welcome newbies, hopefully without overwhelming them with our collective experience. She says everyone has tomatoes, and there are also some jointly maintained spots with perennials and asparagus and rhubarb.

Stern notes that some of their members are on the Task Force to Advance Community Energy, Efficiency, and Resiliency that resulted from the recent Vermont Council on Rural Development visit to Rockingham. One of their visions is to improve the garden’s compost pile so that it can be a model for neighborhood composting. Hopes and dreams for the garden’s future also include an outdoor table and chairs, a row of blueberries, and becoming a presence at the Bellows Falls Farmers Market.

Plots are available, and Stern is currently signing gardeners on. Having a plot requires a small annual fee and participation in occasional work days that help develop the garden. For more information, contact Marsha Stern at marshacar@gmail.com or 802-230-6156.