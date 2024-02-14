Bellows Falls Atkinson and School Street traffic study

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – In order to improve pedestrian and student safety at the intersection of Atkinson Street and School Street in Bellows Falls, several interested parties recently participated in a meeting to discuss potential solutions, including members of the town selectboard and school district, the Windham Regional Commission, and the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance.

Several potential recommendations to improve the conditions included additional flashing lights, overhead signs, speed bumps, even a roundabout. The study is currently being led by Cierra Ford, a transportation planner with the South Burlington engineering firm Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc. (VHB).

“I am leading the intersection scoping study project at the Atkinson Street/School Street intersection in Bellows Falls,” Ford said in a recent interview. “We had an alternatives presentation meeting last week, where we discussed a suite of options to improve safety and mobility at the intersection.”

Ford has already indicated that a roundabout would probably be out of the question for multiple reasons; there is not enough space at the location, a roundabout would affect historical properties in multiple areas, and, in the end, would not effectively improve overall pedestrian safety.

“The intersection is heavily used by foot traffic, especially for school children, being located between two local schools and in a dense residential area. The safety concerns seem to derive from a lack of visibility at the intersection.”

It has been suggested that one of the biggest concerns with the intersection is that not all motorists come to a complete stop at the intersection, as well as the need for additional lighting at night as to increase visibility. With these and additional factors in mind, Ford is coming up with various recommendations, with the next public meeting slated for the spring, before the recommendations are presented to the Rockingham Selectboard.

“The public had a favorable response to installing ‘bump outs’ at the intersection to provide traffic calming, restrict the width of the crossing of U.S. Route 5 for pedestrians, and increase visibility. The next step is to pursue the preferred alternative that came out of this meeting, and present it at another public meeting for another round of feedback in the spring.”