Attorney Massucco gives overview of Selectboard duties

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, April 7, the Rockingham Selectboard discussed grant applications, sidewalk maintenance, and COVID-19 updates within the municipality. As a public service, attorney L. Raymond Massucco provided an explanation of the board’s duties and responsibilities.

Municipal Manager Wendy Harrison explained that staff had curtailed expenditures and end-of-year projections have been updated. She shared that the state has suspended debt payments, which is 18% of the Selectboard budget. The recycling center is still operational and although the Town Hall is closed, everyone is available by phone.

Finance Director Shannon Burbela explained the town’s payment acceptance process and that credit card payments will not be assessed a convenience fee. Residents can pay water, sewer, and taxes over the phone by debit or major credit card. All payments mailed and postmarked by deadline date will not accrue any late fees. Burbela said if absolutely necessary she would also accept payments in person. She can be reached at 802-463-3964 ext. 1111.

Development Director Gary Fox requested the board sign an application for a $5,000 grant from the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation for an architectural feasibility study in the Lower Theater of the Bellows Falls Opera House. Chair Gaetano Putignano said this “doesn’t seem like a priority,” and Peter Golec suggested the board needed more information.

Susan Hammond explained the grant would offer professional advice on the possibilities of the space and there was “no harm in applying for the grant.” Fox said the study would offer an analysis of functional and spatial aspects for the lower theater. The board decided to wait on the application.

Massucco was invited to explain an overview of Selectboard duties. As elected officials, the board was guided by state statutes, personnel rules, and union contracts and whose primary function was creating policies and the town’s budget.

Rockingham has had a town manager form of government for roughly 60 years, which bestows enormous authority on the manager as administrative head. The municipal manager, as the only employee of the board, implements those policies created by the board while supervising town affairs.

Massucco suggested all board members refer to town policies at least once per year.

Public Works Director Everett Hammond presented sidewalk conditions and recommended that some streets have sidewalks on the north side of the street only. Stefan Golec said, “People in the village like the sidewalks” and favored keeping them. Ben Masure did not believe all side streets needed sidewalks on both sides.

The board voted on the purchase of a sidewalk tractor, which would save $40,000 from previously budgeted funds. The motion passed 3-2 with Putignano and Masure voting against.

The next meeting is April 21. Watch all municipal meetings at www.fact8.com or on Facebook at Fact TV.