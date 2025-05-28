Artisans’ Alley crafters are back on the Green

CHESTER, Vt. – Sharon Baker opened her first shop in Chester 15 years ago this May, and has never looked back, although it has not always been smooth sailing.

Adapting her business model along the way and remaining flexible is how Baker has been able to stay ahead of the ever-changing retail market, a pandemic, and a fluctuating economy. “The wheels are always turning,” Baker laughs, pointing a finger to her head.

Because of her creative thinking and spirit, Baker has continued to maintain a presence on the Chester Green and help grow Chester’s retail community, encouraging new business owners to consider the area, facilitating and assisting startups, and advising shop owners that have opened in recent years.

One such endeavor, the Artisans’ Alley Marketplace, came back for another summer beginning Saturday, May 24, featuring handcrafted wares from a variety of local artists set up in the alley in front of Sharon’s on the Common and Sage Jewelry. Saturday’s crafters included Wendy Coyle selling her adorable, soft crocheted animal tigers, hippos, and kitties; Abby from New Life Artistry, who designs eclectic, one-of-a-kind jewelry; and baker Nakita Raymond, who makes delicious sourdough breads and highly addictive everything bagel crisps.

Inside Baker’s shop, Sharon’s on the Common, the inventory also shifts with current trends, and Baker was happy to report they’ve had a pretty good year so far. Chester Candy has moved in and occupies the back sections of the store, with retro candy and delicious chocolate truffles made in Vermont. Baker’s collection of handmade scarves and imported, boho clothing stocks another area.

Recently, award-winning quilter Carolyn Niesuchouski and her impressive longarm quilting machine moved in and took over a large corner of the shop. “The Cadillac of quilting machines,” Baker called the behemoth, reporting that the longarm costs around $20,000. Niesuchouski worked at Country Treasures for many years before moving her custom quilt-making service into Baker’s establishment. The women work well together, and Baker admits on the quieter days when she is behind the counter sewing and Niesuchouski is quilting on the longarm, the shop feels peaceful and right.

Artisans’ Alley will pop up every Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., rain or shine, adding an extra attraction to the vibrant shopping scene on the Chester Green.