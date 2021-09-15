CHESTER, Vt. – On Saturday, Sept. 11, Chester American Legion Post 67 held a memorial service in observation of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Fire Departments from Chester, Ludlow, Springfield, and Weston, as well as Chester Police and Ambulance were in attendance. The Chester Boy Scouts were also present.

The ceremony included opening and closing prayers as well as guest speaker Fred Probst, retired Fire Rescue Captain out of Montgomery County, Md., who offered support to first responders after the attacks in 2001, and Past Legion Commander Don Tetre of Bennington. The American Legion Band out of Brattleboro performed “God Bless America” while Springfield Fire Department’s 60-foot American flag waved above the crowd.

Following the memorial service, the Sons of the American Legion and the Ladies’ Auxiliary hosted a free community barbecue. The Chester Legion would like to recognize Smitty’s Chester Market for their food donation.

The Chester Legion also thanks the community for attending the service and recognizing our local first responders as well as remembering those who lost their lives answering the call 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.