All articles pass in Cavendish; Gross is successful in loss

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Following a brief hybrid Cavendish Town Meeting on Monday night, just 111 Cavendish residents, out of approximately 1,000 registered voters, cast their ballots the following day on Tuesday, March 29, passing all four articles, including the town budget with 104 “yes” votes, six “no,” and one blank.

One closely watched race was for the three-year Green Mountain Unified School District Board position. Leading up to the election, current GMUSD board member Abe Gross urged Cavendish voters to vote for his opponent Steve Perani by driving around town with, or holding up a sign outside of the elementary school that read, “Please vote for Steve. Don’t vote for me.” Perani often joined him on school grounds with his own smaller sign that read “(I’m Steve.)” Those efforts, that spanned several weeks, proved successful with Perani receiving 97 votes versus 12 for Gross.

Of the other contested elected positions, George Timko defeated Michael Kell for a three-year term on the Cavendish Selectboard with 59 votes versus 46 votes. Theresa McNamara defeated Eric Krasnauskas 92 votes versus 16 votes for Town Grand Juror. Doris Eddy defeated Wendy Regier for Trustee of Public Funds 73 to 29 votes.

For the uncontested elected positions: Mike Ripley was elected as Town Moderator with 97 votes; Sandra Russo and Stephen Plunkard were both elected to one-year Selectboard positions with 91 votes and 87 votes respectively; Dan Churchill was elected as Trustee of Public Funds with 92 votes; Eric Krasnauskas was elected as Town Agent with 86 votes; and Julia Gignoux was elected as GMUSD Director for a one-year position with 95 votes.