A new premium coffee bar opens in downtown Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – A new coffee bar is opening on Main Street in Ludlow, 207 Main Street to be exact, next to Brewfest and part of the new TPW Management Real Estate office.

TPW Coffee Bar is the brainchild of Paul Carroccio and his wife who selfishly loved premium coffee and have long lamented the lack of a true premium coffee shop in Ludlow. Paul, the CEO of TPW, says that he also has about a thousand customers – second homeowners – whose property they manage and who will appreciate a place they can find high-end coffee as well.

The concept of adding a coffee bar element to another business is a trend many companies are embracing, including Capital One and Ralph Lauren.

Because the coffee is business is new to him, Carroccio reached out to Mocha Joe’s, his favorite high-end coffee brand from Brattleboro, becoming their first controlled brand exclusive supplier in this market.

Mocha Joe’s brought in their equipment, signage, branded cups, and coffee and trained the TPW team on how to use them. They offer the full-range of premium coffee specialties including espresso, cappuccino, latte, Americano, and caramel macchiato. Senior barista Thomas Jones will exclusively be working the coffee bar with other members of the TPW team helping out as needed.

The beautiful, tasteful space offers limited seating with a few tables and a window bar overlooking Main Street. They have a full commercial kitchen but for now will offer a limited supply of fresh baked goods, available while supplies last. The spot is intentionally sparse, encouraging a “come and go” vibe.

According to Carroccio, the hope is that folks will come in and look around at listed properties on screen and posted on the wall while sipping their coffee, keeping TPW top of mind for real estate and maintenance.

This week, TPW agents will be moving in, and Cappoccio expects that back area to be hopping by Friday with agents, property management customer service manager, maintenance manager, and other staffers. Once up and running, he will be launching a customer loyalty card for about 1,800 customers and begin other promotions for the office and coffee bar.

TPW Coffee Bar hours are Sunday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.