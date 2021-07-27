ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Although there will be limited activities due to Covid-19, join Great Falls Regional Chamber of Commerce as we celebrate our 44th year of Rockingham Old Home Days with food vendors, live music, and community events before fireworks over the Connecticut River. The event celebrates and commemorates the 114th annual pilgrimage to the Rockingham Meeting House.

FRIDAY, JULY 30 –

Farmers Market

Greater Falls Farmers Market offers local produce and artisan goods at the Waypoint Center, 17 Depot St., from 4-7 p.m.

Bellows Falls Opera House

Bellows Falls Opera House will be showing “Jungle Cruise” starting at 7 p.m.

Music at PK’s Irish Pub

Starting at 9 p.m., Giuliana & Damiano, New England Music Hall of Fame’s Best Young Artist of 2021, will be performing at PK’s Irish Pub.

SATURDAY, JULY 31 –

Main Stage at the Waypoint Center

Come down to the Waypoint Center, 17 Depot St., in Bellows Falls for an afternoon of food, music, and activities. Starting at 3 p.m., vendors and booths include Rockingham Conservation Commission, Sustainable Rockingham, Fernett Designs, and Children Toys and Novelties.

3 p.m. Karaoke – Your time to shine!

Karaoke – Your time to shine! 4 p.m. Touch-A- Truck

Touch-A- Truck 5 p.m. The Little Big Band

The Little Big Band 5 p.m. Bellows Falls Fire Department demonstration

Bellows Falls Fire Department demonstration 7 p.m. The RoadTrash Band

The RoadTrash Band DUSK Fireworks over the Connecticut River

Food Vendors: Moose Club BBQ, Chesley’s Fried Dough, Jamaican Jewelz, Lazy Cow Ice Cream, NOBL Beverages, RJ’s, Kona Ice, and Kirby Q

Bring It Home 5K

A road race has been part of Rockingham Old Home Days since the very beginning. Registration is from 7-7:45 a.m. at the Waypoint Center, where the race will also start and finish. Walk or run. The 5K is hosted by the Bellows Falls Rotary Club.

Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic

The Bellows Falls Fire Dept. and Rescue Inc. will offer a Covid-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Fire Station. No appointment is necessary. Both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer will be offered.

Pump Track Grand Opening

From 1-3 p.m., Windham County Trails Alliance will hold a Pump Track Clinic and Trail Ride at the Rockingham Recreation Area. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. WCoTA swag, light snacks, and beverages will be available. Please bring your helmet and safety gear. Ride at your own risk.

Bellows Falls Historical Society

From 1-3 p.m., join the historical society at their location at 31 Westminster St.

Flat Iron Meet & Greet

From 1-7 p.m., meet the founding members of the Flat Iron Cooperative at 51 the Square. Enjoy coffee and learn more about the cooperative.

Bellows Falls Opera House

Bellows Falls Opera House will be showing “Jungle Cruise” at showings at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Community Cookout

At 4 p.m., join Busy Bee’s with the First Baptist Church, 17 Rockingham St., for a community cookout with proceeds to benefit Windham County foster and adoptive children. Menu includes hot dogs, hamburgers, corn on the cob, chips, and a drink.

SUNDAY, AUG. 1 –

114th Rockingham Meeting House Pilgrimage

The Pilgrimage to the Meeting House begins at 1 p.m. at 11 Meeting House Rd. Vermont’s Civil War historian Howard Coffin presents “Aunt Lydia.”

Thank you to our sponsors: The Vermont Country Store, Savings Bank of Walpole, Halladay’s Harvest Barn, Chroma, and Mascoma Bank. Thank you also to our supporters: Kurn Hattin, Massucco & Stern, Lisai’s, Pete’s Stand, Berkley & Veller, Whitney Blake, Best Septic, Silver Forest, People’s Bank, Hennessey Electric, Temple Chiropractic, and Town of Rockingham.

For more information about Rockingham Old Home Days, go to www.gfrcc.org. Join the 2022 ROHD Committee! Email info@gfrcc.org.