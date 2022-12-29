2022 End of the Year Review

JAN. 5 – Rockingham, Saxtons River Support Grant to study fire departments

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – In a Rockingham Selectboard meeting, the board agreed to match a $5,000 contribution that the Saxtons River Village had also contributed in order to apply for a federal grant that will study the operations of three local fire departments.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

JAN. 19 – The Mustoe family embraces restoration of Stone Hearth Inn

CHESTER, Vt. – The new owners of The Stone Hearth Inn are embracing a new adventure to restore and re-open the renamed “Stone Hearth Inn and Eatery” with each family member ready to bring their talents to the running of the inn and restaurant.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

JAN. 19 – Chester resident circulates petition for cannabis retail vote

CHESTER, Vt. – During the Jan. 19 meeting, the Chester Selectboard reaffirmed that they would not approve the inclusion of cannabis retail in the town meeting vote this year. However, after the meeting, Chester resident and business owner Scott Blair worked out with the town that he may submit a petition that includes 5% of residents, or approximately 130 signatures of registered Chester voters, by Friday, Jan. 28, to include the issue on the town meeting ballot.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

FEB. 9 – Superintendent looks to align schedules of all five TRSU schools

LUDLOW, Vt. –Two River’s Supervisory Union Superintendent Lauren Fierman discussed her recommendation to align the school schedules for all five TRSU schools, determining whether to include an early release day every week for all schools, mirroring the one at Cavendish Town Elementary school, or whether to eliminate the early release day for Cavendish altogether.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

FEB. 16 – Springfield Community Players named Organization of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce has named the Springfield Community Players as Organization of the Year for 2021. For over 100 years the organization has presented at least one community theater production a year and averaged four a year. The organization’s involvement in bettering the Springfield community also played a large part in its receiving the award

By Bill Lockwood, The Shopper

FEB. 16 – Longtime BF Teacher and Coach, Tim Eno, gets “The Call to the Hall of Fame”

Lifelong Bellows Falls resident and Bellows Falls Union High School graduate, teacher, and coach, Tim Eno, was recently chosen as an inductee into the Vermont Principles’ Association Hall of Fame. Coach Eno’s accomplishments are impressive; achieving an astounding 18 combined state championships, many conference and league titles, as well as coaching many individual state and New England champions. His impact on the community, the student athletes, and his peers is unmistakable.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

FEB. 17 – Changes to GMUSD district may include procedures, schedule, and class size

CHESTER, Vt. – The Green Mountain Unified School District Board accomplished nearly two hours of business before being ended abruptly by a power outage during their Feb. 17 meeting. Superintendent Lauren Fierman laid out two upcoming initiatives for the district – considering early release professional development for all district schools, and reconfiguring classes to achieve an ideal class size.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

FEB. 23 – Adams Grist Mill Museum gets new roof

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Work has started and is progressing. The Bellows Falls Historical Society is having Jancewicz Roofing construct a new roof to put on its museum, the historic Adam’s Grist Mill. The building once sat on the Bellows Falls Canal that powered its turbines. It dates from before Horace Adams acquired it in 1871 and was run by his family until milling ceased in 1965.

By Bill Lockwood, The Shopper

MARCH 2 – Chester chooses two papers of record, covering both online and print

CHESTER, Vt. – During their March 2 meeting, the Chester Selectboard chose both the Vermont Journal and The Chester Telegraph to be their two papers of record for the distribution of their legal notices this coming year. The Chester Telegraph will continue to provide the online distribution, as they did last year, and the Vermont Journal will return as the print option.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

MARCH 9 – New ownership coming soon for Miss Bellows Falls Diner

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – After recently upgrading the front entryway of the Miss Bellows Falls Diner, located on The Square in Bellows Falls, current owner Brian McAllister recently stated that he is also working on a purchase and sale agreement with a potential new owner.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

MARCH 9 – Rockingham area residents form RARR to help Afghan refugees

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – 30 Bellows Falls area residents formed a group called Rockingham Area Refugee Resettlement, or RARR. Its mission is to aid those Afghan allies who helped our troops during our long war there. In order to streamline organizational requirements, the effort is allied closely with the long-standing refugee group ECDC out of Brattleboro.

MARCH 16 – Town and Villages hold meeting seeking resident input on use of Covid funding

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Town of Rockingham and the Villages of Bellows Falls and Saxtons River held a joint public meeting March 16 in the Lower Theater of the Rockingham Town Hall to gather input into the decisions their boards will make on the use of ARPA, or American Rescue Plan Act, funds that have been allocated to the three local administrations. They are tasked with putting them to use for the good of their communities.

By Bill Lockwood, The Shopper

MARCH 16 – The board establishes a Local Cannabis Control Commission

CHESTER, Vt. – During their March 16 meeting, the Chester Selectboard agreed to establish a Local Cannabis Control Commission, which will initially be staffed by members of the Selectboard, with an understanding that members of the public may apply to join. Towns that elect not to establish a local control commission would have their cannabis licensing and other conditions overseen by the State.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

MARCH 23 – CTES half-days are lost; both boards agree on joint committee

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Green Mountain Unified School District Board and the Ludlow Mount Holly Unified Union School District Board held a joint meeting on March 23 which ultimately led to the GMUSD board voting to eliminate Cavendish Town Elementary School’s early release half-day that allows for weekly embedded professional development time for teachers, by a vote of 8 to 2. The move essentially aligns the school schedules of all Two Rivers Supervisory Union Schools, a unification TRSU Superintendent Lauren Fierman had requested from both boards.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

APRIL 6 – Town looks to purchase, restore Bellows Falls Train Station building

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Back in early February, the Rockingham Selectboard discussed the possibility of a new business, possibly a brew pub and restaurant, to be located at the historic Bellows Falls Train Station. On Town Meeting Day, Bellows Falls residents voted overwhelmingly to purchase the building, which is currently owned by Vermont Rail Systems.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

APRIL 13 – LMHUUSD greenlights “Portrait of a Graduate” program

LUDLOW, Vt. – During their April 13 meeting, the Ludlow Mount Holly Unified Union School District board agreed to move forward with a program called, “Portrait of a Graduate,” presented by Jeff Korchinski from the nonprofit, “Battelle for Kids.” The program guides education leaders and community members to jointly “re-envision and transform their school systems” and would be paid for by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund funds.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

APRIL 20 – Fall Mountain Regional HS launches official Alumni Association

LANGDON, N.H. – Thanks to the ambitious work of a few classmates from the Fall Mountain Regional High School Class of 1975, the Langdon-based high school, which opened in 1967, has officially launched the Fall Mountain Regional High School Alumni Association. In 2019, a handful of 1975 classmates got together to plan their 2020, 45th-year class reunion, and started to wonder if other classes from their alma mater also organized reunions every five years like clockwork.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

APRIL 21 – GMUSD discusses BFK, buses, and contract increases

CHESTER, Vt. – During their April 21 meeting, the Green Mountain Unified School District Board listened to a presentation for the “Portrait of a Graduate” program, presented by the nonprofit “Battelle for Kids.” The board asked for further details before approving the $38,000 program, that would, according to Korchinski, “Re-envision and transform their school systems,” and would be paid for by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund funds.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

May 2 – Plymouth proceeds with tax sales, approves ARPA grants

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – At the May 2 meeting, the Plymouth Selectboard approved the waste and recycling contracts with ABLE Waste, agreed to proceed with the Hawk Properties tax sales, and approved ARPA grants for small business improvements to help make the town look a little more appealing.

By Shawntae Webb, The Vermont Journal

May 4 – Cannabis Commission is set in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – During their May 4 meeting, the Chester Selectboard adopted the official resolution for, and appointed the members of, the new Local Cannabis Control Commission. They also provided updates on a police advisory committee and outlined a five-year plan for the Emergency Services Building.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

May 7 – Live theater returns to the Main Street Arts stage in Saxtons River

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – The current Main Street Arts building at 35 Main Street, Saxtons River is built as an expansion of the villages’ historic Odd Fellows Hall. Its stage has seen many performances over many years, Covid locked everything down in the Spring of 2020. Starting this Saturday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m., new life is returning to the stage with “Momologues,” a stand-up comedy presentation on the theme of mothers. And two more live stage events are planned,

By Bill Lockwood, The Shopper

May 11 – Local committee proposes Kchi Pôntegok Cultural Center

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Members of the Native American Abenaki Tribe fished the waters of the Great Falls, which they called the Kchi Pôntegok. Today, according to spokesperson Diana Jones, hundreds of their descendants are most likely dispersed among the local population, where they have become hardly distinguishable. The only visible reminder of this past is the Petroglyphs, carvings on the rock wall by the Vilas Bridge in Bellows Falls.

By Bill Lockwood, The Shopper

May 17 – BF Trades community garden approved for 66 Atkinson lot

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, May 17, the Rockingham Selectboard awarded the lease for the Bellows Falls Trades community garden at 66 Atkinson Street. BF Trades anticipates a year-long project development process which would engage youth throughout the school year. Their plan is to provide real-world instruction in design, agriculture, construction, advertising, and financial literacy as they work closely with Central Elementary School’s Farm to Table program

By Betsy Thurston, The Shopper

May 19 – GMUSD board meeting coincides with news of Merrill’s arrest

CHESTER, Vt. – The Green Mountain Unified School District meeting on Thursday, May 19 coincided with the breaking news of the indictment and arrest of GMUHS’ long serving middle school teacher Norm Merrill, with Two Rivers Supervisory Union Superintendent Lauren Fierman unable to provide much detail on the situation.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

June 2 – Chester Selectboard hears from Planning Commission, mentions Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – the Chester Planning Commission outlined a proposal for the Unified Development Bylaws that makes adjustments to regulation for buildings built in town. There was also some discussion on appraisals for a solar field, the Police Department Assessment, a grant application for the Town Water Department, and a brief mention of the Whiting Library and the resignation of its director and several trustees.

By Kyle Laurita-Bonometti, The Vermont Journal

June 4 – The Fuqua Family receives Charles Albert Dickinson award

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On June 4, the Fuqua Family was belatedly honored with the 2021 Charles Albert Dickinson award at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children’s graduation ceremony.

June 6 – Plymouth discusses request for closure of Mecawee Pond Road

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Leading into the June 6 selectboard meeting, Plymouth hosted a hearing to get public feedback after receiving a request to close Town Road 39 and 70, otherwise known as Mecawee Pond Road. The letter to the town requesting the closure was from Tina and Mark Fletcher, Clifford and Elizabeth Harper, and Sam Gidding and Cheryl Davis.

By Shawntae Webb, The Vermont Journal

June 6 – Meeting on closure of Vail Bridge stirs concerns

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Monday, June 6, 2022 Ludlow Selectboard meeting saw a presentation by VTrans on the replacement of the Ludlow Village Bridge #26, also known as Vail Bridge, at the Ludlow Town Hall, amid concerns by local citizens that the closure of the bridge would reroute dangerous traffic across residential streets.

By Kyle Laurita-Bonometti, The Vermont Journal

June 6 – Plymouth talks cannabis, cell coverage, and the town building project

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – At the June 6 Plymouth Selectboard meeting, board members discussed forming a Cannabis Control Board, a cell phone tower opportunity, and further setbacks on the town building weatherization project.

By Shawntae Webb, The Vermont Journal

June 14 – Trustees approve funds for fire and police

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Tuesday, June 14, the Bellows Falls Village Trustees discussed the recreation center summer schedule and capital improvement projects on the public safety building.

By Betsy Thurston, The Shopper

June 27 – Free healthy meals for all kids

LUDLOW, Vt. – As schools close for the summer, the school meals many children rely on also come to an end. Thanks to the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), however, learning and good nutrition do not stop when the school doors close. Two Rivers Supervisory is sponsoring a summer meals site this year, and all children and teens up to 18 are invited to get the healthy food they need to stay active and have fun all summer long.

July 6 – Okemo Valley TV Producer Awards

LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo Valley TV, the community station and media center serving the Black River Valley and Okemo region, has announced the winners of its annual Producer Awards.

July 6 – From pop-up to permanent shop

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – A business inspired by a ridiculously cute fur baby hopes to open a bricks-and-mortar store that will offer healthy, affordable pet supplies, enliven Springfield, Vt.’s Main Street, and contribute to the local humane society.

July 12 – Helene’s heroes

CHESTER, Vt. – Many have probably heard about the storm that swept through Chester on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. The microburst, a localized weather phenomenon similar to a small tornado, hit Chester just before 4 p.m. For Helene of High Street, a former public school teacher and a Chester resident since the 1970s, this meant that upon returning from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center that day, the road was impassable.

By Kyle Laurita-Bonometti, The Vermont Journal

July 14 – Rockingham Rec. softballers complete undefeated season

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – In a recent display of excellence and teamwork, a dedicated group of young fourth, fifth, and sixth-grade softball players, completed a recreational league championship and undefeated season with a win over a worthy Springfield team.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

July 16 – Grafton suffragist honored with historic marker

GRAFTON, Vt. – On Saturday, July 16, at 1 p.m., a small group of residents and history buffs gathered in Grafton to witness the dedication of an historic marker honoring suffragist Lucy Joslyn Cutler Daniels, or “Lou,” as she was called around town.

By Paula Benson, The Shopper

July 20 – Vermont Recording Studios opens in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – A new recording studio, Vermont Recording Studios, has opened its musical doors in Southern Vermont. It was launched in June by local studio producer and engineer John Sawyer, who came to Vermont from Nashville, Tenn. and now resides in the peaceful setting of Chester, Vt.

By Joe Milliken, The Vermont Journal

July 28 – GFC presents this year’s ACE awards

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Greater Falls Connections (GFC) held their ninth annual gathering in the pavilion at the Recreation Center in Bellows Falls. The highlight of the event was the revealing of the winners and the awarding of the organization’s Active Community Engagement (ACE) awards for this year.

By Bill Lockwood, The Shopper

Aug. 15 – The Harvest Barn Inn has new owners

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Harvest Barn Inn recently celebrated the arrival of new inn owners Kaelan James Yen Smith and Blessing Yen Smith, who recently arrived in Bellows Falls from California. The couple has been married since 2017, and officially took over ownership of the inn on Aug. 15.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

Aug. 15 – Police-involved shooting in Ludlow updates details

LUDLOW, Vt. – Detectives with the Vermont State Police continue to investigate the shooting of a man late Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 by a member of the Ludlow Police Department on South Hill Road.

Aug. 17 – Quilting time at Seams Sew Together

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Seams Sew Together team currently offers a variety of handmade products for your home, including custom wall hangings to bed-sized quilts, table runners, placemats, and pillows. Allen and Wasklewicz are also adding a lineup of classes for the fall season.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

Aug. 24 – Retired teacher realizes a dream with Next Chapter Records

PUTNEY, Vt. – A new music shop is now open for business in scenic Putney, Vt. called Next Chapter Records. Launched in June by retired middle school teacher and longtime music enthusiast Mitch Harrison.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

Aug. 31 – Grafton Inn and Historical Society team up for Labor Day Weekend

GRAFTON, Vt. – On Sept. 3, 2022, the Grafton Historical Society partnered with the Grafton Inn to host the first annual Grafton Food and Antique Tractor Festival from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Grafton Trails Outdoor Center in Grafton, Vt. There was a collectibles market, silent auction, raffle, and t-shirts for sale at the Historical Society Museum.

By Paula Benson, The Shopper

Sept. 7 – Youth Services expands access at summer camp

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Friends for Change, an after-school program in Bellows Falls, Vt. operated by Youth Services, expanded its summer camp, piloted in 2021, engaging, on average, 30 youth per week between the end of June and mid-August.

Sept. 10 – Tenth Annual Golden Honey Festival celebrates bees and beekeepers

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – On Sept. 10, 2022, at the Golden Stage Inn in Proctorsville, Vt., the tenth annual Golden Honey Festival celebrated Vermont’s state insect, the honey bee, with honey-infused food and spirits, and bee-themed arts and crafts.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

Sept. 12 – Ludlow discusses traffic with Okemo and potential rental registry

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Sept. 12, 2022 Ludlow Selectboard meeting was largely dominated by two conversations: a discussion with Director of Resort Operations for Okemo John Neal about traffic in town, and a conversation involving Ryan Silvestri of the Ludlow Rental Registry Committee over Ludlow’s need for a short-term rental registry.

By Kyle Laurita-Bonometti, The Vermont Journal

Sept. 14 – FMRHS Alumni Association hard at work

LANGDON, N.H. – The Fall Mountain Regional High School Alumni Association (FMRHSAA) has been hard at work, raising funds and awareness for the school’s relatively new (2019) alumni association.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

Sept. 17 – Westminster Cares honors eldest citizens

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Westminster Cares and town residents recognized Westminster’s 90-plus-year-old citizens during the annual Celebration of Aging. The event was held outdoors, on the back lawn of the Institute.

Sept. 21 – Another successful Chester Festival on the Green

CHESTER, Vt. – For 45 years the Chester Festival on the Green has taken over the center of Chester, Vt. Last year, the Chester Community Events Committee, led by local merchant Scott Blair, created a new version of this quintessential small town Vermont attraction.

By Bill Lockwood, The Vermont Journal

Sept. 25 & 26 – Attendees take notice at Fairy House Festival

GRAFTON, Vt. – Crisp temperatures and intermittently sunny skies created an ideal environment to get outside and “celebrate the magic of nature and imagination” at the annual Fairy House Festival in Grafton, Vt. on Sept. 25 and 26, 2022.

By Paula Benson, The Shopper

Oct. 1- Community celebrates the 38th Annual Ludlow Harvest Fair

LUDLOW, Vt. – The air was crisp and filled with music at the 38th Annual Ludlow Harvest Fair, which took place on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Expeditionary School at Black River. The fair had about forty vendors selling everything from baked goods to crafts, such as jewelry and wooden cutting boards.

By Shalini Tripathi, The Vermont Journal

Oct. 3 – LAS hosts first annual Golf Tournament

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Oct. 3, the Ludlow Ambulance Service (LAS) held their first annual golf tournament and fundraiser at the Fox Run Golf Club in Ludlow, Vt. “The event was very successful,” Chief Stephanie Grover was pleased to report.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

Oct. 5 – New owners keep family traditions at The Loft

LUDLOW, Vt. – Tom Koch, The Loft’s self-proclaimed, “grumpy owner,” was ready to retire. Koch knew that it would be important to leave the restaurant in capable hands. He made an offer to three of his employees. The women were already friends and admit they didn’t need much convincing before inking the deal.

By Paula Benson, The Vermont Journal

Oct. 26 – New concert series to honor Ray Massucco

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls recently lost a wonderful man and pillar of the community, Ray Massucco. To honor Massucco’s many music promotion accomplishments and activities, a new concert series called the “Ray Massucco Concert Series,” is being launched by a group of his friends in conjunction with the Bellows Falls Opera House.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

Nov. 2 – Rockingham residents discuss 37 Main Street

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Roughly 50 Rockingham residents attended the second public forum at Main Street Arts on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to discuss the vacant 37 Main Street in Saxtons River.

By Betsy Thurston, The Shopper

Nov. 2 – Ron Patch: a Chester boy

CHESTER, Vt. – As he settled into his chair, he told me. “I’m not a writer,” he said. “I’m a storyteller. I make that distinction.” If you were to see him walking around Chester, you might not recognize him. These days, Ron Patch sports two bunches of hair, bound by elastics, hanging down on either side of his face, and a thicket on his chin.

By Kyle Laurita-Bonometti, The Vermont Journal

Nov. 2 – ESBR explores Vermont history

LUDLOW, Vt. – As part of the Expeditionary School at Black River’s commitment to integrating place-based historical connections into their expeditionary learning experience, students, teachers, parents, and grandparents visited the von Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe, Vt.

Nov. 7 – Ludlow Selectboard hesitantly approves rental registry

LUDLOW, Vt. – Amongst ambivalence and hesitation, the Ludlow Selectboard decided at their Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 meeting, to approve the development of rental registry within the Town of Ludlow, which will be created in conjunction with the company Granicus.

By Kyle Laurita-Bonometti, The Vermont Journal

Nov. 23 – Springfield Elks Soccer Shoot

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Two young ladies from the Springfield area represented the Vermont Elks Association and Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 at the recent Elks Regional Soccer Shoot in Augusta, Maine.

Nov. 25 – Engel & Völkers “Elves on Main Street”

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Nov. 25, Engel & Völkers Okemo and 20 local organizations announced the commencement of the second annual “Elves on Main Street,” a seasonal scavenger hunt in Ludlow Village, offering raffle prizes donated by participating organizations.

Nov. 26 – Crowd cheers at the HERoic Killington Cup

KILLINGTON, Vt. – Vermont’s Killington Resort hosted the women’s Audi FIS Ski World Cup for the sixth time over Thanksgiving weekend. Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami won the giant slalom under sunny skies on Saturday.

Dec. 6 – Rockingham discusses old Meeting House

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Dec. 6, the Rockingham Select Board discussed the Rockingham Meeting House draft conditions assessment with Historic Preservation Consultant Lyssa Papazian, Certified League of Government coordinator Walter Wallace, and Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission Chair John Leppman.

By Betsy Thurston, The Shopper

Dec. 7 – Londonderry affordable housing project underway

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Paul Alcorn, chair of the Mountain Towns Housing Project, is excited to announce that the Bob Perry Lane house is well underway, and the steering committee has reached the first milestone of $100,000 in fundraising to get things started.

Dec. 7 & 8 – RVTC Advanced Engineering Program holds Mastercam training

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Students in RVTC’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Program joined area professionals during Mastercam training this Dec. 7 and 8.

Dec. 21 – Incarcerated Individuals open coffee shop at SSCF

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Corrections announced this week that the Good Spirits Café, an innovative small business venture created by incarcerated individuals of the SSCF honor unit, has officially opened its doors.