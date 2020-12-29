2020 End of the Year Review

Jan. 8 – Council on Rural Development holds follow-up to community forums

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Wednesday, Jan. 8, the Vermont Council on Rural Development visited the town of Rockingham in a priority-setting meeting. The final result of the evening was that three action areas were selected and people signed up to be on task forces. Paul Costello, executive director of the Council on Rural Development, said, “There’s no vision for the redevelopment of rural America except the one we make.”

By Bill Lockwood, The Shopper

Jan. 16 – Ron Lake retires as Chief of Police in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Ron Lake announced his retirement from the Bellows Falls Police Department after 13 years with the department, 12 of them as chief. Chief Lake said, “It has truly been a privilege and an honor to serve as the Bellows Falls Police Chief these past 12 years. I’ll miss the day-to-day challenges and, most of all, the people.”

Jan. 22 – Moose rescued from trestle bridge in Cavendish

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Thank you to Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Vermont game wardens, wildlife biologists, Springfield Fire Department, Vermont Rail System, and crewmembers who helped save a moose from the train tracks next to Route 103 in Cavendish Wednesday morning, Jan. 22. The moose was carefully tranquilized, lifted from the tracks with a boom truck, and transported to a safe location.

Feb. 8 – Winter storm does not cripple Winter Carnival

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The winter storm might have rendered the skating pond unusable and delayed the bonfire scheduled, but it also provided the snow pack necessary for the historical sledding events at the sixth annual Winter Carnival Feb. 7 and 8. It was 22 degrees on Saturday, but the wind chill was 16. Most of the day the sky was blustery, and the wind was fierce. Although the weather caused some hiccups, it did not stop the hearty who have planned for this carnival all year. This year there were 11 cardboard sled entries.

By Jo Robbins, The Shopper

March 6 – Chester sends David Pisha into retirement with luncheon

CHESTER, Vt. – The town of Chester honored David Pisha with an open house and luncheon to mark his retirement at the Chester Town Hall Friday, March 6, which was also the final day of his tenure.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

March 15 – Gov. Scott orders closure of Vermont schools in response to Covid-19 pandemic

April 3 – Vermont banks implement the Paycheck Protection Program for business impacted by Covid-19

April 3 – Black River Independent School Committee announces pilot program

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Independent School revised and strengthened their strategic plan to open a privately funded pilot program in June 2020 serving 14 students with the eventual goal of opening a publicly funded independent school.

April 14 – Gov. Scott appoints Kelley Tully to fill Windham-3 House vacancy

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Gov. Phil Scott recently announced his appointment of Kelley Tully, Democrat, to fill the Windham-3 House District vacancy. Tully replaces former Representative Matthew Trieber (D-Rockingham) who resigned in February.

May 22 – The 158th Fighter Wing honors Covid-19 responders with flyover

REGION – On Friday, May 22, 2020, the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air National Guard honored Vermont’s frontline Covid-19 responders and essential workers with a flyover. “Our healthcare professionals, emergency responders, and essential workers have served on the frontlines of this pandemic, putting the health and safety of their neighbors above their own and I cannot thank them enough for their commitment and service,” said Gov. Phil Scott.

May 22 – Lisai’s transitions to Smitty’s Chester Market

CHESTER, Vt. – Lonnie Lisai and his wife Obe retired as of May 22, 2020, after almost 30 years of running the store. The community of Chester welcomes Smitty’s Chester Market in the location of longtime Lisai’s Chester Market.

By Shawntae Webb, The Vermont Journal

June 13 – Black River High School graduation triumphs with three-part event

LUDLOW, Vt. – The 25 graduates of the Black River High School Class of 2020, and the last graduating class of BRHS, celebrated their graduation with a three-part event that included a commencement address by Sen. Bernie Sanders, a celebratory car parade through downtown Ludlow, and an informal car rally with parents and community members in the Blue Lot at Okemo.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

Aug. 1 – Gov. Phil Scott required all Vermonters to wear facemasks outside their households

Aug. 13 – Chester officials break ground on the Emergency Services Building

CHESTER, Vt. – A small group gathered at the future site of the Emergency Services Building in Chester Thursday, Aug. 13 for a ground-breaking ceremony to kick off the building project on Pleasant Street that is the culmination of years of planning and preparation in Chester. The 15,000-square-foot building will house the police and ambulance departments, including personnel and equipment.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

Sept. 21 – Robert N. Gilmore Footbridge dedication honors three decades of service

LUDLOW, Vt. – The former Lamere Square Walking Bridge was officially dedicated in memory of Robert Gilmore and renamed the Robert N. Gilmore Footbridge Monday, Sept. 21 in front of a gathering of Ludlow Village Trustees, Selectboard, town officials, and family and friends.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

Sept. 26 – Westminster celebrated elder residents

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On Saturday, Sept. 26, Westminster Cares and town residents celebrated Westminster’s 90-plus-year-old citizens during the annual Celebration of Aging. Due to Covid-19 safety concerns, a small private ceremony was held outdoors on the lawn of the Westminster Institute for guests of honor and their families, followed by a community drive-by and parade.

Oct. 30 – Rockingham, Bellows Falls hired new town manager Scott Pickup

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Rockingham and village of Bellows Falls recently hired a new manager. Scott D. Pickup was a unanimous choice to become the new town manager through June 2022. Originally from Monroe, Conn., Pickup has a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in health services administration.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

Dec. 8 – Local bladesmith wins History Channel’s “Forged In Fire” competition

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bladesmith Kyle Farace recently appeared on a television episode of the History Channel’s “Forged In Fire.” Farace, who had previously watched every episode of the show studying techniques and has only been refining his craft for less than two years, came out on top and took home the prize!

By Joe Milliken, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

