2019 End of the Year Review

2019 has come and gone! Can you remember everything that happened from January to December? Neither can we. Here are just some of the headlines from over the year.

Jan. 3 – CAES principal Katherine Fogg grateful for her students to be back home

CHESTER, Vt. – The year 2019 is off to a great start, at least according to Chester-Andover Elementary School Principal Katherine Fogg. Fogg, along with her team of teachers and other staffers and some 240 elementary school-aged children are finally back in their rightful school building as of Jan. 3, 2019, after a trying start to the school year.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

Jan. 14 – Plans progress to ensure healthcare services for the Springfield region

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Members of the Springfield Medical Care Systems and Springfield Hospital boards of directors met with Gov. Phil Scott and several members of his team early Monday, Jan. 14, to address SMCS’ financial challenges. The meeting was constructive and it was clear that significant work lies ahead for the health system, which must be accomplished in a very short period of time.

Jan. 14 – Jones & Lamson project building momentum

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – In a Springfield Selectboard meeting held Jan. 14, the discussion of the environmental clean up and demolition of the former Jones & Lamson machine tool plant building, located at 280 Clinton St. in Springfield, picked up steam. Empty since 1986, the building was purchased out of bankruptcy by the Springfield Regional Development Corp. in 2003. The agenda at the meeting was to look at some of the existing conditions and structural concerns on the property, some details of the corrective action plan itself, and the schedule.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

Jan. 20 – Viral Angelo’s bachelor party lives up to the hype

LUDLOW, Vt. – Angelo Onello and his bachelor party were thrust into the national spotlight after Will Novak from Arizona, having erroneously received an email invitation to Angelo’s bachelor party from Angelo’s brother Devin, responded that, although he didn’t know Angelo or much about skiing, he was coming. The group countered with a real invitation. The plan? Skiing at Okemo Mountain Resort in Ludlow, Vt.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

Jan. 27 – Postal Service hikes price of Forever stamps

REGION – If you happen to buy Forever stamps after Sunday, Jan. 27, you may have noticed the price rose from 50 to 55 cents. The rise in stamp prices come as a result of a $3.9 billion loss in revenue reported in the U.S. Postal Service’s fiscal year 2018. The Associated Press reports that the 10 percent increase in the Forever stamp price is the biggest increase in total cents in the history of the Postal Service.

By Amanda Wedegis, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

Feb. 4 – Sanders announces winters of the State of the Union essay contest

REGION – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Monday, Feb. 4 announced the winners of his ninth annual State of the Union essay contest, which gives Vermont high school students an opportunity to describe which issues they would prioritize if they were president. Jackson Maiocco, a senior a Bellows Falls Union High School, wrote about the military budget and was the second place winner. “Every country’s main goal should be the scientific and social advancement of their citizens and society as a whole, so the damage done by Trump’s budget cuts is incredibly detrimental to our nation,” Maiocco wrote. “Meanwhile, we’re pouring unprecedented amounts of money into building tanks that will never see action.”

Feb. 5 – New partnership, but we’re still your local community newspaper

LUDLOW, Vt. – In recent months, Miller has joined forces with the Rutland Herald, outlining a partnership that will protect The Vermont Journal & The Shopper and allow it to continue publishing, essentially untouched, once he completes the process of turning over day-to-day management to newly named Assistant Publisher, Shawntae [Webb].

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

Feb. 5 – Cavendish Depot Bridge project to begin March 1

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Town Manager Brendan McNamara, in Monday, Feb. 11 Selectboard meeting, officially announced the start of the Depot Bridge Project was slated to begin March 1, 2019 with dismantling of the current bridge. Cold River Bridges LLC from Walpole, N.H. was awarded the project and have already rented office space in town in anticipation of the project start date.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

Feb. 12 – Springfield Hospital CEO looks for community support as cuts move forward

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As Springfield Hospital and Springfield Medical Care Systems continue to look for ways to cut $6.5 million in annualized expenses, the way back to viability will largely depend on the support from the community. Halstead has had to make some tough decisions in recent weeks, cutting 27 staff positions and instituting across the board salary reductions of 10% for salaried workers and 4% for hourly workers, which goes into effect Feb. 24. Cuts in staffing focused primarily on non-patient care areas in administration, managers, and supervisors in order to ensure that excellent patient care remained a top priority.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

Feb. 26 – BRISC launches capital campaign, next hurdle to finalize location

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Independent School Committee has seen a positive early response to their newly launched capital campaign. Of the 350 letters sent out, BRISC has received 25-30 percent response rate in the first week, with donations totally over $6,000. Although the letters asked specifically for a $15-dollar contribution, donations have ranged from $15 to $100 dollars with a few hitting the $1,000 mark. This is good news for BRISC, whom worked with a consultant to help them organize how to approach their fundraising as they look to secure at least $300,000 in start-up costs.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

Feb. 28 – 450 Springfield students participate in Day of Code

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – 450 students from Riverside Middle School, Springfield High School, and River Valley Technical Center participated Thursday, Feb. 28 in a day of coding that included hands-on coding activities and panel discussions with computer science professionals. The day was designed to expose local students to coding, give them an opportunity to hear from computer science professionals, and explore pathways to coding careers.

March 1 – Vermont Legislature honors Ludlow Rotary member

LUDLOW, Vt. – For more than 20 years, Ralph Pace has been an outstanding member of the greater Ludlow community. Many of his contributions to this community were described by the Vermont Legislature in a lengthy proclamation issued March 1, 2019 to honor Ralph’s community leadership and public service.

March 5 – Springfield votes yes to town budget, no to school budget

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – At Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 5, Springfield voters went to the polls at Riverside Middle School to vote on the fiscal year-2020 budgets for both town and the school district. Article 13 for $30,940,964 proposed school budget was voted down 687 “no” to 588 “yes” votes. Public comments at the informational meeting Monday evening drew concern about the higher per pupil spending of $18,651. According to a report by Vermont Public Radio, of 96 school districts who voted for their 2020 budget proposals on Town Meeting Day, Springfield joins Alburgh and Milton as the only three school districts to vote down their budgets.

By Amanda Wedegis, The Shopper

March 19 – Woolson Block Renovation to begin in April

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Woolson Block renovation project, a redevelopment endeavor located on Main Street in downtown Springfield, is scheduled to begin construction in April. The building was originally purchased in 2016 from a private owner, E. J. Cully of Bridgewater, and is currently managed by co-general partners Springfield Housing Unlimited and Housing Vermont. The project was originally part of a $37 million “affordable apartments” development project throughout the state, supported by federal low-income credits and Vermont Affordable Housing Credits through the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

March 19 – Springfield, Brattleboro hospitals announce collaboration for childbirth services

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – At a special Board meeting held Tuesday, March 19, Springfield Hospital and Springfield Medical Care Systems voted to close the hospital’s Childbirth Center. After months of careful analysis and an additional week of listening sessions and analysis as employees, members of the medical staff, and the community shared information and insights regarding the continuation of the childbirth services at Springfield Hospital, the vote favored closure.

March 25 – Boston Marathon runner celebrates 20 years with LES class

LUDLOW, Vt. – In April, Lisa Marks will be stepping up to the starting line of her 20th Boston Marathon. To honor year 20 on the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team, Marks has brought her running experience to her fourth grade classroom at Ludlow Elementary School where she’s teaching a new generation of potential marathon runners. In the classroom, Marks teaches her students about the Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge team and their goal to “help reach the ultimate finish line – a world without cancer.”

By Amanda Wedegis, The Vermont Journal

March 28 – Vermont ranked 11th in U.S. for Midterm Election voter turnout

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos is pleased to announce that Vermont has been ranked 11th in total voter turnout for the 2018 Midterm Election across all 50 states in the 7th biennial edition of the “America Goes to the Polls” report, released by the nonpartisan groups Nonprofit VOTE and the U.S. Elections Project. The report found that the national voter turnout average was 50.3%, which is the highest recorded voter turnout for a midterm election since 1914. Vermont’s voter turnout was 55.9%.

April 1 – Pike Industries and VTrans hear public comment on Route 103

LUDLOW, Vt. – Representatives from Pike Industries and VTrans met in front of a crowd of approximately 80 agitated residents from Ludlow and surrounding towns at the Heald Auditorium Monday, April 1 to answer questions regarding the poor quality of the incomplete 2018 Route 103 paving project. The 38.75-mile project spanned from Rockingham to Clarendon town line with a cost of $8.4 million. The job was awarded to Pike Industries in April of 2018 with an expectation that the job would be completed by the fall of 2018.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

April 6 – Black River wins at Vermont History Day

LUDLOW, Vt. – It was a happy bus ride back from Burlington Saturday, April 6, as Black River students returned home from Vermont History Day. The contest, held at the University of Vermont, included historical research projects from over 400 students, traveling from all over the state to compete for special prizes and a trip to Washington, D.C. Black River has participated in this program since 1982, and has sent students to nationals each year. This year though, the wins are more impressive than ever.

April 16 – Chester Historical Society, “Pictorial History of Chester, Andover, Weston, and Londonderry”

CHESTER, Vt. – Ron Patch, local historian and writer of the “Local History” column in The Vermont Journal & The Shopper, recently released Chester Historical Society’s new book “Pictorial History of Chester, Andover, Weston, and Londonderry.” The book is a black and white photo book filled with snapshots of history from the four towns.

By Amanda Wedegis, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

April 20 – Pierce-Lawton American Legion Post 37 celebrates centennial

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Over Easter weekend, the Pierce-Lawton American Legion Post 37 celebrated 100 years of the American Legion in Bellows Falls, Vt. Adjutant Linda Perham and Commander Ernest “Smokey” Aumand, with the help from veterans Ron Borges, Larry Clark, and Jim Managan, collected photos and documents and researched many local veterans over the past year. They brought the project together to present to the community Saturday, April 20. According to Aumand, 114 people attended the event.

By Betsy Thurston, The Shopper

April 25 –Springfield School Board presents revised budget

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, April 25, the Springfield School District Board held their informational meeting at the Springfield High School auditorium on the revised school budget proposal that residents voted on Tuesday, April 30 at Riverside Middle School. The proposed budget is $30,645,214 with $7,279,378 generated from Springfield taxes.

By Amanda Wedegis, The Shopper

May 4 – A gleeful Apple Blossom

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 63rd Apple Blossom Cotillion held two gleeful evenings, Friday and Saturday, May 3 and 4. The event featured songs from the show Glee, which premiered 10 years ago, May 19, 2009. A huge congratulation goes to the 63rd Apple Blossom Queen, Hannah Crosby, escorted by Hayden Morancy.

By Shawntae Webb, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

May 4 – Route 106 North Market raises $11,539 for Honor Flight New England

CHESTER, Vt. – Route 106 North Market & Deli hosted a fundraiser for Honor Flight New England Saturday, May 4 at the Chester American Legion and raised $11,539. Honor Flight New England pays to send World War II and Korean War veterans to Washington, D.C. for the day at no expense to the veteran. Since 2009, it has completed 54 flights to D.C. and has transported over 1,969 veterans.

May 17 – Grand opening of Bellows Falls Historical Society’s new space

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Friday, May 17, the town of Rockingham held its second annual Downtown Development Open House celebrating the village of Bellows Falls recent 20-year history of renovation and redevelopment of its downtown. A few hours later, the Bellows Falls Historical Society held a very well-attended opening event and Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting at its new archive, exhibit, and education center downtown at 31 Westminster St. in the Edward Arms Block near the Square.

By Bill Lockwood, The Shopper

May 20 – STEM collection and sculpture donation unveiled at Whiting Library

CHESTER, Vt. – On Monday, May 20, the Whiting Library hosted an intimate, well-attended ceremony to commemorate the unveiling of a STEM book collection for young readers donated by former Chester resident Warren Mackensen. Warren, along with his sister Barbara, grew up in Chester from 1948 through 1966. Warren as a young boy had devoured everything the Whiting Library had that related to science, technology, and mechanics, which contributed significantly to his pursuing a career as an engineer. He contacted Kathy Pellett, chair of the library’s Board of Trustees, asking what Whiting Library needed.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

May 26 – Chester open-air “Artisans Alley Market” off to a great success

CHESTER, Vt. – A new open-air market called Artisans Alley Market opened under sunny skies in Chester for the first time Sunday, May 26, drawing a crowd estimated between 300-400 visitors, with organizer Sharon Baker declaring the launch “an overwhelming success.”

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

May 27 – Ludlow Memorial Day Parade is one to be remembered

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow’s Memorial Day Parade pulled out all the stops on a sunny morning Monday, May 27 with many new participants to the program including the Vermont Field Music Fife and Drum Corps; two motorcycle groups, Rolling Thunder and Mount Sinai Motorcycle Group; Catamount Pipe Band with bagpipers and drummers dressed in traditional kilts; and even two bi-planes that buzzed overhead. The event was organized by Gary Macintyre from the Ballard Hobart American Legion Post 36 in Ludlow.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

May 31 – Police Chief Ron Lake is BF Alumni 2019 Grand Marshall

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Alumni Association is honored to announce Ron Lake as our 2019 Grand Marshall. Originally from the Brattleboro area, Ron has been the Chief of Police in Bellows Falls since 2008, making him the longest serving chief in the department’s history.

June 4 – Timothy Carey is Vermont’s Warden of the Year

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Senior Warden Timothy Carey of Mount Holly is Vermont’s State Game Warden of the Year. A game warden since 2013, Carey received the award in recognition of his excellent service from Gov. Phil Scott June 4 in Montpelier. “I want to thank Timothy for his outstanding performance in protecting Vermont’s fish and wildlife resources and serving the people of Vermont,” said Gov. Scott. He added, “Warden Carey was chosen for his integrity, professionalism and high motivation in all of his work duties, and that he has earned respect from other wardens and the public.”

June 3 – Green Mountain girls and Bellows Falls boys track teams are state champions

June 8 – The Black River Presidents Division IV state champions in baseball in 10-1 victory over Danville.

June 8 – Beautiful day for annual Chester Alumni Parade

CHESTER, Vt. – It was a beautiful afternoon Saturday, June 8 for a parade as residents lined along Main Street in Chester for the town’s annual alumni parade. Several creative floats led the parade with the GMUHS Class of 1983 taking first prize for “best float,” while the Class of 1994 and Class of 1969 took second and third place respectively.

By Joe Milliken, The Vermont Journal

June 10 – Robertson Paper Mill demolition complete

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Demolition of the Robertson Paper Mill is complete and the property is currently zoned for industrial and commercial use. The newly vacant 1.67-acre lot is nestled between the United States first commissioned canal and the Connecticut River. The Robertson Paper Mill closed in 1987 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990. An environmental assessment found that renovation would cost up to $5 million with an immediate need for $250,000 to stabilize the roof and walls.

By Betsy Thurston, The Shopper

June 15 – Bellows Falls Alumni 2019 parade

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls High School Alumni Parade was great, despite some rain. At 12 p.m., Jasmine Boucher was crowned Alumni Queen in the square and the parade began promptly at 1 p.m. led by the Post 37 Color Guard. Class of 1969 celebrated their 50th reunion.

June 26 – SMCS, Springfield Hospital file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On June 26, 2019, Springfield Medical Care Systems and Springfield Hospital filed for Chapter 11 – Reorganization bankruptcy protection in Rutland, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Vermont. The hospital and health centers will remain open and operating as usual while the organizations work through the Chapter 11 process, which is expected to last approximately 12 months but may be longer depending on a number of factors.

June 29 – Music in the Meadow surpasses attendance and fundraising goals

CHESTER, Vt. – Music in the Meadow surpassed attendance and fundraising goals at this year’s event Saturday, June 29 on the sprawling lawn behind Motel in the Meadow in Chester. Organizer Patricia Budnick estimated the enthusiastic crowd reached a record 500 to 600 visitors and raised over $14,000, all to benefit the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk, formerly Race for the Cure. Budnick hosted her first Music in the Meadow fundraising concert 17 years ago with a single pop-up tent and a few borrowed speakers.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

July 1 – Local Marine walks 90 miles for the fallen Marines

WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. – On July 1, 2019, David Roberts was on the back end of a 16-mile walk when he began the climb up Hartford’s VA Cutoff Road. Staff and veterans alike waited outside the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in White River Junction with flags and gratitude. David Roberts, a Marine veteran set out to walk 90 miles to raise funds for the families left behind after fellow Marines and their loved ones were tragically killed in a motorcycle accident June 21, 2019.

July 1 – Junior firefighter Ahna Perry named Captain of cadet program

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Proctorsville Fire Department junior firefighter Ahna Perry was honored by being named captain to lead 25 cadets during a weeklong Vermont State Firefighters Association Cadet Academy in Pittsford, Vt. during the last week of June. She also received special recognition at the closing ceremony from the administration of the Cadet Academy and has been invited back next year as a staff instructor.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

July 2 – Bellows Falls Police, Fire Station readies for building upgrade

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – After voter approval at a recent Bellows Falls village meeting at the Bellows Falls Opera House, it was agreed that $30,000 from the village’s fund balance will be used for the second year of repairs to the village’s fire and police station. The issue was decided after Bellows Falls Fire Chief, Shaun McGinnis, proposed the repairs in a special article for repairing the 35-year-old building.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

July 5 – Chester American Legion Post 67 celebrates 100th birthday

CHESTER, Vt. – On Friday and Saturday after our nation’s birthday on the Fourth of July, the Chester American Legion Post 67 held a two-day celebration at their Legion Hall and an adjoining field that also included the Legion’s own 100-year birthday this year. Post Commander Ron Farrar said, “We decided we’d give back to the community a day of events and entertainment.”

By Bill Lockwood, The Vermont Journal

July 5 – Outer Limits Brewery ready to open its doors July 5

CAVENDISH, Vt. – It’s been a dream three years in the making, but Outer Limits Brewing is finally about to open their doors Friday, July 5, debuting the first eight brews in their portfolio to enthusiastic local residents. Master brewer Wesley Tice and wife Taylor Shaw were first sold on the location because of the building back in the fall of 2016. Shaw’s father lives in the area and suggested that they take a look. “What sold us on it was the building. When we first looked at it we said ‘Oh my God, this has to be a brewery,’” Shaw said.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

July 6 – American Vinyl Festival brings out the stars, benefits U.S. veterans

S. POMFRET, Vt. – The stars were certainly out Saturday night, July 6, at the Suicide Six Ski Area in South Pomfret – music stars that is – as the American Vinyl Festival tour made its way to the scenic Woodstock Inn & Resort, playing hit after hit for an enthusiastic and appreciative crowd. The event was sponsored by Springfield Buick/GMC and the benefit supported Freedom Drives U.S., a nonprofit charity engaged in the facilitation of mobility-converted vehicles other than minivans for veterans with mobility needs.

By Joe Milliken, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

July 13 – Inaugural TroutStock Music and Beer Festival a big success

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, July 13, the Trout River Brewing Company and Springfield On The Move hosted the fundraising event, TroutStock Music and Beer Festival, held at the brewing company location. The event featured Trout River’s own craft beers, as well as Stowe Hard Cider and Halyard Ginger Beer. “The fundraiser was created to help enhance economic development for Springfield’s Downtown area,” Springfield On The Move’s Jessica Martin said. “The money raised from the fundraiser is added to the Designated Downtown Fund, which is used for things like beautification, promotion, and overall economic development of the downtown area.”

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

July 30 – Vermont veterans welcome the LEGION Act

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The signing of the LEGION Act by President Trump Tuesday, July 30 immediately laid out the welcome mat to thousands of Vermont veterans who previously were deemed by Congress to be ineligible to join The American Legion. Now the LEGION Act offers membership eligibility in the American Legion to any U.S. military veteran who served at least one day of active military duty since Dec. 7, 1941, and was honorably discharged or is currently serving. In effect, the act extends the “war period” from Dec. 7, 1941 to a time when Congress determines that the United States is no longer at war.

Aug. 11 – Heritage Deli takes Top Dog at the 8th annual Hot Dog Cook-off

CHESTER, Vt. – It was a deliciously successful Sunday afternoon, Aug. 11, when the Stone Hearth Inn once again hosted the 8th annual Hot Dog Cook-Off with Heritage Deli chosen as Top Dog for their “I Dream of Weenies” creation – a bacon wrapped natural casing hot dog with sautéed green peppers nestled in a Heritage Deli garlic knot and topped with a cheddar sauce and crispy shredded potatoes.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

Aug. 12 – Cold Spring Brook restoration breaks ground

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Community Association broke ground Monday on the restoration of Cold Spring Brook including the removal of the lower dam that was breached by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011. The damage created environmental and safety hazards that the restoration will correct. Members of the Weston Conservation Commission and the WCA joined to form a task force to evaluate options for the breached dam and brook.

Aug. 12 – Springfield Food Co-op prepares for move, expansion

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Food Co-op is planning to move its store from River Street, in the same building as Joe’s Discount Beverages, to Main Street in downtown Springfield. The consumer-owned nonprofit cooperative corporation has an agreement to purchase the People’s United Bank building effective in November. The co-op will be doubling its retail space, increasing its sales of local products, bulk items, and, for the first time, beer and wine. The space will also include a sit-down cafe, which will be a great addition to downtown life.

Aug. 27 – Morse’s Market and the Vermont Bakery, a family tradition returns

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The moment customers walk through the entrance of Morse’s Market in North Springfield, owner Todd Morse and his friendly staff are there to greet them warmly. Morse, standing by the register, will greet each patron whether they were already cashing out or just walking through the door – and many of whom he knew by name. Located at 55 Main Street, Morse’s Market and The Vermont Baking Co. is owned by the Todd and his wife Belinda. They reopened the family-operated store in July after repurchasing the business and completing a two-and-a-half-year renovation project.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

Aug. 29 – Love and legacy live on at the Splendid Splinter

PUTNEY, Vt. – Claudia Williams, daughter of Red Sox great Ted Williams and his third wife Dolores Wettach Williams, has lovingly restored and renovated her childhood home in Putney, filled it with cherished memorabilia to honor both her parents, and is about to open it to the public as a romantic bed and breakfast. Called the Splendid Splinter, in honor of one of her father’s nicknames, the property sits perched atop a hill overlooking the Connecticut River and includes two buildings. The focus of the renovation for Claudia is captured by “Discover the place where the greatest hitter who ever lived fell in love with Miss Vermont.”

By Sharon Huntley, The Shopper

Sept. 1 – Vermonters must be 21 to purchase and possess tobacco

REGION – As of Sept. 1, Vermonters must be at least 21 years old to purchase and possess tobacco products or paraphernalia. The new law also includes tobacco-substitute products, such as e-cigarettes. Health officials say the increase in buying age will help protect youth from nicotine addiction and potentially toxic chemicals.

Sept. 2 – Ludlow dedicates conference room in Howard Barton Jr.’s memory

LUDLOW, Vt. – At their regular meeting Sept. 2, 2019, the Ludlow Selectboard paid tribute to Howard Barton Jr., a longtime member and Chairman of the Board who passed away in 2018. A bronze plaque was dedicated in Howard’s memory and the conference room was renamed the Howard Barton Jr. Conference Room. Bruce Schmidt, Selectboard Chair, spoke about Howard’s commitment to the Ludlow community and the legacy he leaves behind.

Sept. 14 – Green Mountain Chieftains win 25th annual Josh Cole Tournament

LUDLOW, Vt. – Green Mountain Union High School boys won the Josh Cole annual soccer tournament defeating Leland and Gray by a score of 4-1 in the championship game Saturday night, Sept. 14 at Dorsey Park. Sophomore Everett Mosher scored all four goals for the Chieftains.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

Sept. 14 – Rockingham Library celebrates anniversary of the 19th Amendment

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The ratification of the 19th Amendment to our Constitution in 1919 is celebrated as the winning of women’s right to vote. In recognition of that, the National Archives and Records Administration has launched a national initiative and has been touring an exhibit called “Rightfully Hers” to many locations including local libraries. Locally, programming director Anne Dempsey brought Nancy Olson of Putney to the Rockingham Library in Bellows Falls Saturday, Sept. 14 to speak on the contribution of native Vermonter and former area resident Clarina Howard Nichols.

By Bill Lockwood, The Shopper

Sept. 19 – TRSU dedicates magnolia tree to Dr. Gene Bont’s memory

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Family and friends of Dr. Gene Bont, along with Two Rivers Supervisory Union administrators and School Board members, gathered at the Cavendish Town Elementary School Thursday, Sept. 19 for the TRSU dedication of a newly planted magnolia tree to honor Dr. Bont who passed away earlier this year. The tree has been placed next to a bench that was previously dedicated by CTES school board to honor Dr. Bont after he retired from the board in 2018 after almost five decades of service.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

Sept. 16 – The Springfield Shopping Plaza has new owner

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Shopping Plaza at 2 Chester Rd. was sold Sept. 16, 2019 by the long-time owners of Young’s Furniture & Appliances to Nassimi Realty LLC, a family owned diversified investment and development corporation that specializes in acquiring retail properties and is located in New York City. Nassimi created a new Vermont corporation, Springfield Shopping Plaza LLC, in July to take title to the property.

By Jo Robbins, The Vermont Journal & The Shopper

Sept. 20 – Local climate action group hosts Youth Climate Strike on the green

CHESTER, Vt. – A crowd of approximately 70 area citizens, including approximately a dozen Green Mountain Union High School students, gathered at the Chester green Friday, Sept. 20 at noon as part of the international Youth Climate Strike. Inspired by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, young people around the world have organized to skip school and protest in their communities over the climate crisis. The gathering was part of a far-reaching global event with over 2,500 events scheduled in over 150 countries, ahead of the U.N. Climate Summit, which started Monday, Sept. 23.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

Sept. 21 – Fire at Vermont Timber Works

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday evening, Sept. 21, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Springfield Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm at Vermont Timber Works, located at 16 Fairbanks Rd. in North Springfield. It was determined that the discarded materials combined with the warm temperatures and humidity on Saturday caused a spontaneous ignition within the dumpster. Given the proximity of the dumpster to the building, the fire easily extended from the dumpster to the structure. The fire has been determined to be accidental.

Sept. 21 – Steampunk Society holds 4th festival in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – From the top of the hill at the Riverside Middle School a horn blew, and a voice yelled, “Release the Kraken!” So marked the beginning of the 2019 Steampunk Festival in Springfield Saturday morning, Sept. 21 that continued throughout the weekend. The Steampunk Society of Vermont presented its fourth festival with events at the Hartness House Inn on Orchard Street and the Riverside Middle School on Fairgrounds Road. The festival was sponsored by several local businesses, many of which participated in the two-day events.

By Jo Robbins, The Shopper

Oct. 11 – BRIC wins $50K to support entrepreneurs

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Black River Innovation Campus is receiving $50,000 as part of the Small Growth Accelerator Fund Competition. The annual competition provides funds to accelerators and incubators supporting entrepreneurs researching and developing STEM-related innovations. “The $50,000 prize will help us to further invest in resources for our burgeoning technology entrepreneurship programs. We believe our entrepreneurship support program and mentorship network will be invaluable in reshaping the Springfield region’s economy,” said Trevor Barlow, BRIC executive director.

Oct. 12 – The 29th annual Chili Cook-off awards Singletons, Alden Family top honors

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Rotary’s 29th annual Chili Cook-off saw big crowds under their spacious yellow and white striped tent Saturday, Oct. 12, as visitors tasted 20 unique chili recipes from local restaurants and individuals in what has become a not-to-be-missed draw for leaf peepers and locals alike. Approximately 560 participants sampled, savored, and judged their way through the yearly event to determine the top three People’s Choice Awards for one of three cash prizes.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

Oct. 29 – Sandy Burgess retires but Chrisandra’s Interiors will live on

LUDLOW, Vt. – Forty years can go by in the blink of an eye when you are doing what you love. At least that’s how it seems according to Sandy (Chrisandra) Burgess of Chrisandra’s Interiors. Although the time has come for Sandy to retire and for her part in the business to end, the name of Chrisandra’s, as well as the Pond Street location, will continue on with a new owner and designer in the coming weeks. Sandy began her business in the basement of her home in 1980 sewing window treatments, pillows, dust ruffles, roman shades, draperies, and all manner of soft home goods.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

Nov. 2 – Green Mountain boys’ soccer team are Division III state champions

Nov. 5 – Chester residents approve EMS building project

CHESTER, Vt. – Residents of Chester approved the 30-year bond for the EMS/Town Garage project for $4.78 million by a healthy margin during the special town vote Tuesday, Nov. 5. The project will construct a new EMS Services building, located on Pleasant Street, which will house the fire, police, and ambulance services for Chester and completely renovate the existing Town Garage.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

Nov. 7 – Walpole, Rockingham Selectboards discuss Vilas Bridge

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Walpole and Rockingham Selectboards met at the Walpole Town Hall Thursday, Nov. 7 to discuss the future of the Vilas Bridge and begin a collaboration between the communities. J.B. Mack, principal planner of the Southwest Regional Planning Commission in Keene, facilitated the discussion, noting there was both a need and desire to address the Vilas Bridge.

By Betsy Thurston, The Shopper

Nov. 8 – Area schools welcome Gov. Scott and community to Veterans Day Assembly

LUDLOW, Vt. – The seventh annual Veterans Day Assembly, Friday, Nov. 8, at Ludlow Elementary School welcomed Gov. Phil Scott as part of their moving program to honoring veterans and active military members. Students from Black River Middle High School, LES, Mount Holly Elementary School, and Cavendish Town Elementary School were all in attendance, as were the Ballard-Hobart Post 36 American Legion color guard, local decorated veterans, and other members of the community.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

Nov. 22 – Main and Mountain decked their halls for their Miracle Pop Up Bar

LUDLOW, Vt. – There’s decorating for Christmas, and then there’s “Miracle On Main Street,” which ratchets the whole Santa-loving, Christmas situation up to a whole new level. And that’s exactly what Main and Mountain, the trendy cocktail bar on Ludlow’s Main Street, is going for. They have wholeheartedly embraced this worldwide concept that turns a favorite gathering spot into a happening holiday dream. This Miracle Pop Up Bar concept is a themed bar takeover complete with professionally developed Christmas cocktails and lots of kitschy nostalgic Christmas décor.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal

Dec. 3 – Walpole’s Abenaki Springs Affordable Housing completes phase two

WALPOLE, N.H. – The second phase of Walpole’s Abenaki Springs housing project was recently completed by developer Jack Franks, president of the Avenru Development Group, with a third phase moving forward. New Hampshire’s economy is thriving, which ultimately increases the demand for housing, and this $10 million project has received praise from state officials for not only its affordability, but its energy-efficiency and innovative modular construction methods.

By Joe Milliken, The Shopper

Dec. 4 – Council on Rural Development holds community forums in Rockingham

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On the evening of Dec. 4, a large, interested group from the Rockingham community responded to the Vermont Council on Rural Development’s nine community forums held at three locations in Bellows Falls. The Rockingham Selectboard had invited the council to bring its process of involving residents of the town in reviewing the challenges and opportunities facing the town and in setting priorities for the future. The forums were the first step in a three-step process.

By Bill Lockwood, The Shopper

Dec. 13 – BFADC celebrates Robertson Paper Mill site readiness for redevelopment

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Friday, Dec. 13, the Bellows Falls Area Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting at the old Robertson Paper Mill site, a 30-acre tract on the island in Bellows Falls, that is now ready for new buildings and redevelopment. Many agencies and resources were brought together in collaboration to reach this point celebrated by local, state, and federal representatives and the BFADC. Congressman Peter Welch, Gov. Phil Scott, State Secretary of Commerce and Community Development Lindsay Kurrie, and State Secretary of Natural Resources Julie Moore were among the speakers at the event.

By Bill Lockwood, The Shopper

Dec. 17 – Cavendish Fire Dept. donates funds for CTES emergency kits

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Cavendish Volunteer Fire Department has come to the rescue of Cavendish Town Elementary School by donating funds to supply 13 emergency kits to be placed throughout the school. These kits, which will be placed in each classroom, with school specialists, and in the learning center, include “Stop the Bleed” kits, tourniquets, and emergency Mylar blankets as well as other supplies.

By Sharon Huntley, The Vermont Journal