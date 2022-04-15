Spring Scam Roundup: Something for everyone.

Home improvement scams begin in earnest during March. Beware of “pop-up” contractors offering great deals on driveway paving, siding installation, or general contractor work. Typically, the perpetrator appears at your door making a fantastic offer on the price of the repair work. The scenario: “I happened to be in the area working on a job, and we overestimated the amount of material necessary. Rather than drive home with the products, I’m willing to offer you a great deal so I can break even.” The offer is made in a sense of urgency; you need to decide right now! “Cold Call” offers such as this should raise a red flag. Don’t jump on the offer, as that is exactly what the criminal wants. Take your time to decide. Ask the “contractor” for local references and request a copy of proof of insurance. Any hesitation on the part of the contractor or renewed pressure to act screams scam. Accepting the deal and making payment with cash or check can be problematic. While it may be worth little in the long run, at least demand a written contract and conduct a check of the address and contact information.

Heading to college or graduating from college? Pin a bullseye on your back for scammers. “Special” debt relief offers, apartment rentals, or fraudulent offers of employment can drain your bank account leaving you empty handed. As always, beware of offers appearing “too good to be true” and don’t let emotion dictate behavior. Take time and conduct a general browser search of the company making the offer, including the word rating or review, and don’t be afraid to make phone calls using verifiable numbers. You may also receive a letter, email, or phone call announcing your selection to a “Who’s Who” directory. While some are legitimate, many are scams and impersonations. These programs ask for details of your personal life, education, and employment; items easily used to commit fraud and conduct identity theft. In practically all situations, marks are asked to purchase a copy of the book with the listing that is created. Don’t allow ego to cloud judgement. Ask people you respect if they know anyone who benefitted from this honor. The answers may surprise you.

This spring, the number of social media scams on Facebook, Instagram, and others continues to rise. Aside from fraudulent relationship building, many of the reported scams involve pop-up advertisements of major discounts for products marketed by premium brands such as L. L. Bean. Links take victims to fraudulent web sites where they place orders using credit cards. No products arrive, and charges for unauthorized purchases appear on statements. Reports that I have received note that the social media companies are less than cooperative in resolving the issue and the bogus advertisements continue to appear on the web sites. Luckily, credit card purchases can be challenged but the better approach is to verify the offer with the legitimate company prior to ordering. If you are a victim, report the scam to the FBI at www.IC3.gov.

Questions or concerns? Contact egreenblott@aarp.org.

Elliott Greenblott is a retired educator and coordinator of the AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network. He hosts a CATV program, Mr. Scammer, distributed by GNAT-TV in Sunderland, VT – www.gnat-tv.org.