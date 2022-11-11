Senior Solutions, November

News from area senior centers

The Bellows Falls Senior Center is holding its Holiday Bazaar on Dec. 3, when the raffle winner will be announced. The raffle item is an 18-inch doll with a wooden barn, a horse, and a selection of hand-made clothes. Call 802-463-3907 for more information and a listing of the many activities that are available to enjoy.

At the Brattleboro Senior Center in the Gibson Aiken building at 207 Main Street there will be a state-wide Listening Session organized by the Vermont Action Plan for Aging Well on Nov. 16 from 1–3 p.m. We are invited to share our thoughts on what our experiences of living and aging in Vermont are like. So, come and explain what works, what doesn’t, and what you wish we could have and do to make Vermont the best state for growing older. Light refreshments will be provided. Please contact Kerstin.hanson@vermont.gov for more information.

The Springfield Senior Center is holding its Christmas Bazaar on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. with set-up at noon on the 18th. Call 802-885-3933 to find out about all the activities and programs going on every week.

On Dec. 9 and 10 the Bugbee Center in White River Junction is holding its Holiday Craft Fair. You can sign up as a crafter and learn about other upcoming activities and events at the Bugbee by calling 802-295-9068. You can get crafter information by emailing: susan@bugbeecenter.org .

How do we share information?

Senior Solutions has begun recording monthly interviews and podcasts at JAM (formerly CATV) in White River Junction. Our interview with Senior Solutions Executive Director, Mark Boutwell, should be ready for viewing. We also just did a program on Okemo Valley TV with Woodstock Town Clerk, Charlie Degener, who carefully explained how elections are handled in Vermont. It is available on their website now: https://okemovalley.tv. Our next piece on Okemo Valley TV will be an interview with our new volunteer visitor coordinator, Victoria Alleman, and one of our volunteers. We will be doing more programs with Brattleboro Community Television (BCTV) and Springfield Area Public Access tv (SAPA) and Fact 8 TV in Bellows Falls. In addition, we do a weekly WOOL 91.5 FM program from 5-6 p.m. every Tuesday that informs and connects with those of us who are “60 and Better” and functions as a PSA for the programs and services available through Senior Solutions, the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont.

More news you can use

To find out more about available services for those of us who are 60 and older, check our website at: www.seniorsolutionsvt.org . Sign up while you are on the website for our monthly e-newsletter. We are in the midst of the Medicare Open Enrollment period. That means that from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 we can adjust our Medicare plans if we need to and they will go into effect (if the premiums are paid by the end of December) as of Jan. 1, 2023. Our phones are ringing off the hook so please be patient if you have called for a free consultation with our Medicare specialists. The HelpLine number is: 802-885-2669.