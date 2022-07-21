Senior Solutions, July, 2022

Career opportunities at Senior Solutions

There are few jobs more rewarding than helping others to lead healthy, productive lives as they grow older. That’s our mission at Senior Solutions, the Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont. And we have several professional openings at our offices in Brattleboro, Springfield, and Windsor:

State Health Insurance Program Coordinator/Navigator; Part-time Wellness Assistant; Case Manger; Case Management Supervisor; AmeriCorps Program Manager; and NCOA Benefits Outreach Specialist.

For details regarding these positions, go to our website’s jobs page. If you find an opportunity that suits your interests and qualifications, submit a cover letter and resume electronically.

Ongoing challenges

The population requiring aging assistance grows daily. Senior Solutions is just a single piece of an entire puzzle of organizations that work tirelessly throughout our region, providing guidance and resources to make growing older in Vermont as pleasant as possible. Our volunteers spend many hours each moth connecting to their homebound partners. Case managers work around the clock, finding ways to obtain the services and government benefits their clients need. Housing, nutrition, medical care, and transportation are all in great demand, and, often, in short supply – not easily accessible without guidance and financial support.

One solution: sharing resources

Senior Solutions redirects funds to other nonprofits from the ARPA grant we received through the Vermont Department of Aging and Independent Living. We want to disperse money to organizations that have ideas and programs that can exponentially expand services to our older Vermonters. We have already granted $151,000 to a group of applicants whose missions align with ours: “To promote the wellbeing and dignity of older adults.” We look forward to sharing a similar amount again in the fall. So please start developing your proposals and have them ready to submit electronically when we announce the call for RFPs later this summer. Check our website for details and instructions for the next round of funding.

Call for “Meals on Wheels” volunteer drivers

The Brattleboro “Meals on Wheels” program at the Brattleboro Senior Center needs volunteer drivers. Contact Cynthia at Brattleboro Meals at 802-257-1236 to volunteer.

Come to the fair

On Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Senior Solutions and Black River Good Neighbors are hosting an “Age Successfully Health and Benefits Fair” at 37B Main Street in Ludlow, Vt. There will be lots to do, food, and much to learn.

A few of the activities include a Tai Chi demonstration, anti-scam information from the sheriff’s department, seasonal heating fuel applications, arts programming, and a free barbecue by Trio Community Meals.

Go to www.seniorsolutions.org for a complete description of the day’s events and programs. Call Suzanne of Senior Solutions at 802-822-0498 or Krey of Black River Good Neighbors at 802-225-3663 with questions.