Throughout history, leaders have extolled the value of education to the survival of democracy. Thomas Jefferson said, “The cornerstone of democracy rests on the foundation of an educated electorate.” Franklin Roosevelt echoed Jefferson’s view when he said, “Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education.”

Our public school system, now more than ever, must remain a solid cornerstone of American democracy as we encourage our young people to become engaged citizens, to face down voter repression, and to cast their ballots in fair and free elections.

In recent weeks, however, we have seen our public schools as not just a cornerstone of democracy, but as the bedrock of our communities. School is the place where children feel safe. School is a place for children to receive healthy meals. School is a place of stability, a compassionate environment where they have access to the expertise of a wide range of caring adults who put their students’ needs first. Counselors, nurses, educators, case managers, coaches, and others are all there for one reason – to take care of the children and youth of their communities.

Even in the best of times, we have known that our society isn’t fair. A very small segment of our population holds an outsized share of resources, sheltering them from a reality of scarcity faced by thousands of Vermonters every day. In these scary and unprecedented times, we clearly see that far too many of our fellow citizens are only one or two paychecks away from financial ruin, food insecurity, and even homelessness.

While Vermont educators have worked tirelessly in recent weeks to create distance learning opportunities for their students, the larger objective for them has not been academic instruction but human connection: connecting with their beloved students, connecting with families, connecting with each other. Of course, they want their students to learn, but first they want them to feel as if they still belong to their school community and to know someone still cares about them.

Setting out to provide a remote, online learning experience that meets the needs of all students is an admirable goal, but it ignores the very deep problems in a society where even an internet connection is a luxury for some families. The digital divide is only one example of the socio-economic disparities in America.

As educators, we’re always looking for lessons in everyday life. Here’s one that we need to learn: As destructive as it is, this pandemic gives us an opportunity to rethink not only our overall social structures, but the roles that schools and educators can play in making Vermont better for everyone.

If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that Vermont educators care deeply about their students and their families. Their hearts break when they see children going hungry or see their students and their families falling through the woefully thin safety net. Educators share the heartbreak of grandparents, parents, and all family members knowing that the school year will end without the traditional senior year celebrations. We acknowledge the real feelings of confusion, anxiety, and mourning for what our students, our families, and our educators have lost this spring.

When students return to school, educators will be there, as we have always been. Our advocacy for our students and their families will also lead us out of the classroom to make sure that every child – every Vermonter – has access to affordable and useable healthcare. Let us push for higher wages for those whose hard work has finally been recognized as essential to our survival. Let us ensure that no child goes hungry, that all schools provide universal access to fresh and nutritious meals. Let us strive to further strengthen our schools to be community hubs where healthcare, counseling, social services, dental care, and support services are available under one roof, ready to help all children and their families.

On behalf of my fellow 13,000 members, I can assure you that we will forge ahead with compassion, care and diligence as we stay connected with our students and their families. Never doubt that we are Vermont strong and never forget that our strength is built upon our fierce commitment to the children and youth of this great state.

Written by Don Tinney. Tinney, a longtime high school English teacher, is president of the 13,000-member Vermont-NEA.