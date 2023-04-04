LTE Van Guilder thanks Rutland Hospital Staff

Dear Editor,

I wish to thank the Rutland Hospital Staff for their great care over the last eight weeks, with three stays of about three and a half weeks under their care.

Thanks for the cleaners, nurses, and special thanks to the doctors, especially my primary doctors, Dr. Mark Stickney and Dr. Robertello, for their great service.

Thanks for my family and friends and great neighbors for all of their help. I am home recovering over the next few weeks.

Many thanks to our lord Jesus and all the good folks who helped out so I can enjoy life a while longer. In Vermont.

Many, many thanks,

Herbert B. Van Guilder

Ludlow, Vt.