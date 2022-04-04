LTE: Trout Unlimited thanks those who helped with their Project Update

Dear Editor,

Last Thursday, March 24, 2022, the Somerset Integrated Resource Project 2022 Status Update held at Mount Snow’s Grand Summit Hotel attracted approximately 65 attendees. Presentations focused on progress made on the US Forest Somerset 2019 IRP and plans for the remaining three years. As the group organizer of this event, our Trout Unlimited chapter wishes to recognize the following individuals and organizations for their meeting contributions and for their concern and commitment to conserve, protect, or restore the Deerfield River Watershed region:

US Forest Service/Green Mountain National Forest, Manchester VT Ranger District: Martina Barnes, District Ranger: “What’s planned, completed & scheduled,” John McCann, Watershed Program Manager: “Fisheries, Watershed & Wildlife,” Casey Merritt, Recreation Program Manager: “Recreation & Transportation,” Stacy Stratton, Timber Management Assistant: “Vegetation Management & Forest Heath.” Also, Marie Levesque Caduto, Watershed Planner, VT Department of Environmental Conservation, Springfield VT: “2020 5-Yr Tactical Basin Plan in the Deerfield River;” Lael Will, Fisheries Biologist, VT Fish & Wildlife, Springfield VT: “Fishery Highlights in the Deerfield Region;” and Tracy Bartels, Vice President/General Manager, Mount Snow Vail Resorts, Dover VT: “Plans for Removal of Snow Lake and Its Dam.”

We also thank Mt. Snow/Vail Resorts for hosting this event and thank attendees for their questions and participation.

Sincerely,

David Deen, Jack Widness, Kevin Stine

Trout Unlimited

Westminster, Wilmington, Dover, Vt.