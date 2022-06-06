LTE: Tony Elliot on Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun

Dear Editor,

I am writing in support of Michelle Bos-Lun, whom I have known for many years. The best reasons for my support have to do with values. Anyone can support one cause and not another. But to know really how they will operate under duress, it has to do with values. What is behind that person and why do they operate as they do?

Michelle has those values I admire. She serves people. I was especially interested to learn about her work with Tibetan refugees because my sister spent most of her life doing similar work. It struck a chord. (Michelle chaired a Tibetan support group for ten years). I know those issues.

Her continuing support for refugees from all countries demonstrates her compassion. Her support of restorative justice, community schools, and human rights issues show who she is. She acts what she speaks. Read more about who she is and what she believes here, with the legislation she introduced or co-sponsored:

https://legislature.vermont.gov/people/single/2022/34699.

I hope you will recognize that Michelle Bos-Lun is the real deal. Please vote for her in the upcoming primary and the general election in the fall when she will run for a second term in the Vermont State Legislature representing the Windham-3 district (Westminster, Rockingham, and Brookline).

Thank you. And be sure to vote in the primary election Aug. 9.

Sincerely,

Tony (JB) Elliott

Westminster, Vt.