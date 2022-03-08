LTE: Thanks from the Parks Place Community Resource Center

Dear Editor,

To Our Rockingham, Westminster, and Grafton Voters,

On behalf of Parks Place Community Resource Center, we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for continuing to support our work in the community. Thanks to you, we are able to keep our doors open and offer a safe place to meet with social service agencies, access office equipment for faxes, copies and computers, as well as the Time for a Change Diaper Bank, which offers free diapers and wipes to families in our area.

We appreciate you and couldn’t do the work we do without your votes.

Sincerely,

Megan Applegate

Executive Director

Bellows Falls, Vt.