LTE: Thanks for your support

Dear Editor,

Throughout the past year an ongoing and underlying theme for Black River Good Neighbor Services has been one of gratitude and giving back. Little did we know, and to our delightful surprise, is that so many within the communities we serve, Ludlow, Mt. Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville, and Plymouth have embraced the very same theme on our behalf.

Support in many amazing ways from individuals, businesses, clubs, and organizations has been received, all of which we offer a most heartfelt, grateful thank you. These gifts of support really do equal action by helping to fill our food shelf, freezer, assisting with emergency needs for clothing, utilities, and disasters.

Together, with the benefit of this support, we have become a congregate meal site, serving our communities with a free, monthly home cooked meal at the Ludlow Community Center, where all are welcomed. And weekly we coordinate the Meals on Wheels Program by delivering meals to Cavendish/Proctorsville folks. These are just some of the programs we oversee that truly rely upon the community, much in the form of dedicated volunteers and a Board of Directors, all folks who give so much time, energy, and goodwill.

Our basic mission is fighting hunger and poverty to those in need, and together with remarkable community support we are able to serve and fulfill that mission proudly with a tremendous amount of gratitude.

Krey Kellington

Executive Director

Black River Good Neighbor Services