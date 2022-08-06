LTE: Stu Lindberg announces his candidacy for Windsor-2

Dear Editor,

I am announcing my candidacy as an Independent for the Vermont House of Representatives to represent the Windsor-2 district and the towns of Baltimore, Cavendish, and Weathersfield.

In the past decade, I have served my community in a number of elected positions. I have served as a member of the Cavendish Selectboard, a member of both the Cavendish Town Elementary School board and the Green Mountain Union High School board, a Justice of the Peace, a member of the board of civil authority, and a member and chairperson of Cavendish Fire District 2. I have been an active member of the Cavendish Volunteer Fire Department for the last six years

Vermonters continue to be ravaged by the opioid epidemic. We suffer from a serious labor shortage where over 20,000 working age Vermonters do not participate in the workforce because of addiction, incarceration, and mental health issues. In addition, there is a severe housing shortage for families who want to stay here and work. The Legislature is hostile to small business, or any business for that matter, the public schools do not meet minimum educational standards, and there has been a sharp rise in crimes against people and property. There are solutions to these problems that do not include further taxing Vermonters and creating unaccountable state-funded programs that only worsen the status quo.

I am running to represent the everyday concerns of my fellow citizens, neighbors, friends, and families in Baltimore, Cavendish, and Weathersfield. If elected, I will respect and abide by the Vermont Constitution and defend all your rights and liberty to build the life you desire for yourself and your family.

Sincerely,

Stu Lindberg

Cavendish, Vt.