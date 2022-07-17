LTE: Robert McBride on Wendy Harrison for State Senator

Dear Editor,

I am voting for Wendy Harrison, and I hope you will, too.

I met Wendy in 2016 when we both were serving on the Windham Regional Commission. She immediately struck me as someone who is rational and thoughtful, while also bringing her whole heart to improving our communities and our quality of life. Later, I saw her bring these same qualities to her work as Municipal Manager in Bellows Falls and Rockingham.

Wendy is an unflinching problem solver. She listens carefully, speaks with purpose, and follows through. She maintains a positive approach through difficult circumstances by always staying focused on the question: “How can we make this better?”

Wendy is committed to effective public service. For her, this means collaborating broadly and taking real action. She has demonstrated a commitment both to supporting innovative programs and to reducing unnecessary expenses. When she was Town Manager, Rockingham reduced taxes for the first time in 12 years.

Wendy will be an asset in the Vermont Legislature. Please join me in voting for Wendy Harrison in the Democratic Primary for State Senator from Windham County.

Sincerely,

Robert McBride

Bellows Falls, Vt.