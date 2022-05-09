LTE: Rep. Leslie Goldman on reapportionment of districts

Dear Editor,

You may have heard that the reapportionment has been completed and signed by the Governor. There has been a change to the towns in Windham-3 due to the significant population loss in Northeast Windham County. Athens, Grafton and Windham will now join Chester in the newly formed Windham-Windsor district. Windham-3 will comprise Brookline, Rockingham, and Westminster.

I plan to run in the 2022 election representing the “new” Windham-3, but I am regretting that I will lose constituents in Athens, Grafton, and Windham. I have appreciated the relationships I have formed, the questions asked which lead to research and new knowledge, and the fun of learning about each community. Thank you for your support these last two years.

As the primary on Aug. 9 and general election on Nov. 8 approach, I look forward to meeting my new potential constituents in Westminster and reconnecting with those in Brookline and Rockingham!

It is important to remember that I will be representing “old” Windham-3 until Jan. 2, 2023, so as always, please be in contact with your thoughts, questions, and concerns through my website at www.LeslieGoldmanVT.com, email at lgoldman@leg.state.vt.us, or by phone at 802-869-2989.

Sincerely,

Rep. Leslie Goldman

Member, Health Care Committee

Windham-3

Athens, Brookline, Grafton, Rockingham, Slice of Westminster, Windham