LTE Remebering fallen Vermont Submarine Sailors

Dear Editor,

On this Memorial Day of 2023, the Green Mountain Submarine Veterans Chapter of the United States Submarine Veterans, Inc. (USSVI), remember the following Vermonters that lost their lives in the Submarine Service during war and peace time. These men who volunteered to serve in the Submarine Service have not been forgotten:

Richard K. Clough, 26, Randolph, 1942; Sam Kane, 19, Burlington, 1943; Gene R. Rice, 21, Springfield, 1943; Frederick M. Briggs, 24, Bristol, 1943; Melvin C. Phillps, 25, Moretown, 1944; Romeo A. Laramee, 21, Burlington, 1944; Robert. H. Roby, 24, Bellows Falls, 1944; John F. Durant, 21, Burlington, 1944; Leslie A. Wilmott, 18, Montpelier, 1944; Alexander Ferrario, 28, Montpelier, 1944; Charles H. Taylor, 21, Brattleboro, 1945; James P. Ritchie, 22, Burlington, 1963; Edward A. Johnson, 34, Hardwick, 1963; Michael J. Bailey, 21, St. Johnsbury, 1968.

If anyone remembers our fellow Submariners and would like to contact us, please do by e-mail at cmattoon@vermontel.net. We would like to hear from you. Though we are highlighting our submarine shipmates here, we extend our sincere gratitude and heartfelt sympathy to all that have lost loved ones in protecting our country.

Sincerely,

William (Bill) Mattoon

Green Mountain Base,

U.S. Submarine Veterans, Inc.