LTE Music Mondays to benefit LVRS and fire departments

Dear Editor,

We at Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad and the local fire departments want to encourage everyone to attend the Five-Town Flood Relief Benefit Concert at Pingree Park on Monday, Aug. 14.

This was originally scheduled as part of the Music Mondays Series, but has been expanded with more performers, as well as food, which will be donated by The New American Grill, Honeypie, and Taqueria El Chepe. The performers will be Saints and Liars, Pete Bernhard, Read Foehl, Erin Cassells-Brown, Melanie Alanna Glenn, and Ida Mae Specker.

Gates open at 4:30. There will be donation buckets as well as a WEQX raffle. Parking will be at the Londonderry Plaza with a shuttle bus to the park.

Proceeds will benefit our first responders: the Londonderry, S. Londonderry, Peru, and Weston Fire Departments; Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad; and Londonderry Technical Rescue. It is in appreciation for all the work every department did during the recent flood and flood clean up.

LVRS will have an ambulance at the event. Stop by and say “hello.”

Thank you.

David Utiger, Public Relations Officer

Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad