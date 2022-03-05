LTE: Mary Krueger’s thank you to all who supported her run for Schoolboard

Dear Editor,

I am writing to say thank you to all who supported me to get elected as a Springfield School Director. Thank you to those who volunteered their time to help me campaign, some of whom stood out with me in the cold on election day! I enjoyed meeting many people as I was out campaigning. We live in a terrific community.

Congratulations to Denise Hunter who will join me as a new school board member. I am looking forward to working with her and the entire school board as we navigate out of this pandemic and bring on a new superintendent.

I will continue to work hard.

Thank you again!

Mary Krueger

School Director

Springfield, Vt.