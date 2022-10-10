LTE: Kenneth Cooper on Tesha Buss

Dear Editor,

Windsor District-5 needs an honorable Representative.

There is only one honorable candidate running for Representative in Windsor District-5, and that is Tesha Buss.

Tesha is a single parent who respects the people in her community. She is a caring person who displays humility, honesty, and compassion. Tesha is a smart businessperson who has achieved all she has through hard work. Tesha is articulate and will be a voice for her constituents in Reading, Plymouth, and Woodstock.

I am voting for Tesha Buss, and I hope you will too.

Sincerely,

Kenneth Cooper

Plymouth, Vt.