LTE: Herb Vanguilder on the dedication of the Swap Shop

Dear Editor,

I wish to thank the Ludlow Board of Selectmen, Town Manager, and our staff at our recycle center for the honor of these folks naming the Swap Shop building to honor Herb Vanguilder.

I was asked by our Town Manager, Mr. Murphy, to meet in regards to our recycle center to preview some work the town was going to do. Upon arriving, there were quite a few people there. I stood, visiting with different ones, then Mr. Murphy called us to his attention and announced the honor of naming the Swap Shop “The Herbert Vanguilder Building.” I was shocked!

The honor also belongs to the many people over the last 60 odd years who put their trust in me in the various offices I have had the honor of serving in our community.

Special thanks to Don Deveraux, long time selectman, Dean Brown, our former Town Manager, and many others who I worked with over the past 60 years.

Thanks to all our many Tapper customers who supported our plumbing business so I was able to give of my time to serve our great community of Ludlow, Vt. Many, many thanks, thanks to all.

Thanks to my wife and family.

Sincerely,

Herb Vanguilder and Family,

Ludlow, Vt.