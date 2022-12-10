LTE: Green encourages solar in Rockingham

Dear Editor,

I am very appreciative of Village President Deb Wright’s suggestion to consider renewable energy in the form of rooftop solar on the town hall, reported in The Shopper Newspaper on Nov. 30, 2022.

A rooftop solar installation aligns perfectly with the energy chapter of the town plan, based on the state’s renewable energy goals. The action steps of the plan include a policy for the Rockingham Energy Committee to advise the trustees, the selectboard, and other officers to promote energy conservation and renewable energy generation. This is an opportunity for the town to show leadership by example through creating renewable energy on one of our town buildings.

An investment of funds now, when repairs are needed, will pay off over many years in reduced electricity costs.

If we are interested in developing renewable energy generating capacity here in Rockingham, it would be a good idea to also look at all the options available to us. Then we can make choices as to the location and timing for development that makes the most sense. Diversified power generation is going to be essential in the near future. We can take steps now toward that future.

If any residents of Rockingham are interested in joining the Rockingham Energy Committee to help make renewable energy happen on town properties, please contact me.

Sincerely,

Laurel Green

Member of the Rockingham Energy Committee

Bellows Falls, Vt.