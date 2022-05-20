LTE: GMUHS letter to TRSU families on Norm Merrill, federal indictment

Dear Editor and TRSU families,

Last week we had to share with you information about a staff member being placed on administrative leave. This evening, we received news that Norm Merrill, a teacher at Green Mountain Union High School was arrested after a federal indictment on charges of child pornography.

The press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont can be found here at this link:

http://track.spe.schoolmessenger.com/f/a/G0_C1H9IJg00zASJ4SaljA~~/AAAAAQA~/RgRkaCyIP0R5aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuanVzdGljZS5nb3YvdXNhby12dC9wci9ncmVlbi1tb3VudGFpbi11bmlvbi1oaWdoLXNjaG9vbC10ZWFjaGVyLWNoYXJnZWQtcHJvZHVjaW5nLWNoaWxkLXNleHVhbC1hYnVzZS1tYXRlcmlhbFcHc2Nob29sbUIKYoYI-YZiZ9ABElISY3NvbHpoQGhvdG1haWwuY29tWAQAAAAB

Providing support and safety for our students, staff, and families during this incredibly difficult time is our priority. This is a shattering experience for all of us.

If you are reluctant to send your child to school on Friday, we understand. They may still attend all after school and weekend events if they choose.

There will be counselors available throughout the day at Green Mountain to help students and staff process this information.

The Chester Police Department is also available to answer questions. Their number is 802-875-2035.

The investigation is ongoing and new information continues to come out. We will try to answer any questions you have.

Sincerely,

Lauren Fierman, Superintendent of Schools

802-875-3365

Keith Hill, GMUHS Principal

802-875-2146