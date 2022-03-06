LTE: Gill Odd Fellows Home needs your help

Dear Editor,

The Gill Odd Fellows Home needs your help! It is time for us to ask the Town and Village of Ludlow to grant us a Property Tax Abatement again. The Gill Home is located in both the village and the town, so we would have property taxes for both, two separate votes. This year’s voting for us will be different. We are being voted as an Article at the Meetings, not on the ballots. In order to vote you need to attend the Meetings.

The vote for our town portion of our taxes will be at Town Meeting on Monday, April 4, with the vote coming from the floor. In order to vote, you will need to attend the meeting at 7 p.m.

The vote for the village portion of our taxes will be Tuesday, March 22 at 7 p.m., with the vote coming from the floor. In order to vote, you will need to attend the meeting at 7 p.m.

The Gill Home is a home for the elderly and a Skilled Nursing Facility for Rehabilitation Therapy for adults who have had surgery or a stroke, or an accident resulting in a broken bone. We have served the Ludlow community since 1896, just celebrating our 125th Year. We are a non-profit, 501c3 organization. We are also one of the largest employers in Ludlow, with approximately 70 employees.

Only Ludlow – town and village voters – can vote. Others of you who are not Ludlow voters but who want to help can encourage Ludlow voters to vote “YES” for us. Maybe your son or daughter, or other relatives/friends, live in Ludlow and you could encourage them to vote “YES”.

You can help us by Voting “YES” at Town Meeting; and again Voting “YES” at the Village Meeting. Thank you so much for any help you can give us. We appreciate it very much!

Theresa Southworth

Administrator at Gill Odd Fellows Home

Ludlow, Vt.