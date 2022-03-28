LTE: George and Linda Thomson express their gratitude

Dear Editor,

The people of the Ukraine are all suffering more than most of us have ever experienced and hopefully ever will. That was the impetus that resulted in the United Church of Ludlow and the Ludlow Area Rotary Club joining forces to raise money to support Ukrainian Humanitarian Relief. A lasagna dinner was planned with proceeds to go to this effort.

We were overwhelmed by the response we received from the community. As a result of the generosity of locals, we had zero overhead and 100% of the money, presently in excess of $16,500, went to help the relief cause.

We are so appreciative of the support from Black River Produce, Vermont Family Farms, the culinary arts department of River Valley Technical Center, People United Bank, Reading Greenhouse, the students at Cavendish Town Elementary School, and the Okemo Valley Woman’s Club, all the volunteers who worked the night of the event, all of the people who turned out in record numbers to purchase dinners, and everyone who made a donation to the cause.

Although we have already distributed the money we have in hand, more is coming in and we welcome additional donations, which will be distributed later. Checks can be made to the United Church of Ludlow, c/o Anne Oakes, 145 Merrill Rd., Ludlow, VT 05149 or to LARCF (Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Foundation) at P.O. Box 216, Ludlow, VT 05149 or through the web at www.portal.clubrunner.ca/2939.

We are so grateful for all this community has done and sincerely thank you as do the refugees of the Ukraine.

Sincerely,

George and Linda Thomson,

Ludlow, Vt.