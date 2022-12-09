LTE Galbraith on Ludlow Christmas spirit

Dear Editor,

I am a year round resident of Mount Holly and try to do all of my shopping in Ludlow as well as ski at Okemo in the winter. I am wondering why there are little to no holiday decorations on Main Street and at the resort. I was recently at the post office in town and noticed that the only decorations in the plaza on Pond St. are two small wreaths on the chamber of commerce office. Main and Mountain bar has at least decorated their establishment. If we want to attract people to shop and eat for the holiday season we should be making an effort to make our town feel like a holiday destination. Little to nothing has been done to promote that from a visual perspective, other than the tree by the gazebo , away from the center of the village.

Other communities like Grafton, Stowe, and Killington are making the effort. Why not Ludlow? It’s hard to get into the holiday spirit when, coupled with the lack of snow, there seems to be little in the way of village decorations that embrace the season.

Sincerely,

Joe Galbraith

Mount Holly, Vt.