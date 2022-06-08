LTE: Eva Ryan announces her candidacy for State House Representative

Dear Editor,

I would like to introduce myself, Eva Ryan, as a candidate for the office of House Representative in the upcoming Windsor-Windham Primary election in August.

My decision to run as candidate is simple: I believe that public service is incumbent on all of us, thus giving me a means of how I can contribute to my community. Quoting Dorothy Height, “Without community service, we would not have a strong quality of life.”

The range of my education and employment is wide, from mowing cemeteries in Guildhall, all the way to a Mental Health Counselor in Brattleboro. My experiences of being a single mom and involved in all my daughters activities, including school, were the life experiences that cemented my purpose to serve, and the commitment of building community with honor and integrity.

Know that I am accepting endorsements only from the people of Windham-Windsor, for they are whom I would be serving. I expect and encourage all constituents to hold elected officials accountable for ensuring our community’s safety, promoting a positive environment for families to live in, students to learn in, and businesses to grow in.

With respect, grace, and humility, I pledge to be a voice that reflects the interest, concerns, and priorities of the constituents I represent.

In announcing my candidacy, I also announce that I have no other hidden political ambitions or agendas.

I encourage everyone to vote in the Primary Election on Aug. 9, 2022.

Sincerely,

Eva Ryan

Chester Vt.

evamarieryan@gmail.com

802-875-7266