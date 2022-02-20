LTE: Elijah Zimmer for Rockingham Selectboard

Dear Editor,

Proud Past, Bright Future.

Rockingham friends and neighbors, I am excited to announce I am running for a second one-year term on the Rockingham Selectboard. It has been an enlightening and rewarding experience to serve the community as a Selectboard member over the past year. Meeting and building relationships with so many Rockingham folks has been fun while helping me understand how we can best move forward together towards a bright future. I believe the past year has seen a strengthening of collaboration and dialog between our community organizations, town employees, elected officials, and residents. This has been a top priority for me, and I believe we are making tremendous progress in building community and working together toward common goals. I envision a vibrant community where people of diverse ages and income levels can create a brighter future building on our proud past.

Some of my goals and priorities include economic development and the local creative economy, environmental stewardship, historic preservation, and infrastructure. In addition to town Selectboard, I currently serve on the boards of Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance, Downtown Design Committee, Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission, Bellows Falls Historical Society, Greater Falls Chamber of Commerce, Bellows Falls Area Development Corporation, as well as collaborating with other local and regional initiatives.

Sincerely,

Elijah Zimmer

Bellows Falls, Vt.