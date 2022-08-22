LTE: Coppice Thicket on stonewalls and creation

Dear Editor,

To the casual observer, a stonewall may appear to be just another ubiquitous New England element. In its practical application, the wall’s fieldstone of granite, schist, and gneiss had to be dealt with if pasture or cereal crops were to prosper. What better way to make use of this abundant resource than to assemble into a wall.

A well maintained stonewall is value added and enhances curb appeal. Perhaps more aligned with farmhouses, contemporary homes fair just as well. It’s just a matter of constructing a wall suitable to the landscape and the homeowner’s personal flavor.

To truly appreciate a wall of rock though, the fruit of one’s own labor in erecting it is absolute. The pride in accomplishing such an arduous task is not at all unlike the euphoria one experiences when earning that very first paycheck (at least when actual paychecks were a thing). We are humans and we create. Anything less is to disregard our very identities.

I admire the craftsmanship of the local baker, the finish carpenter, the quilter, and yes, the stone mason. I salute all craftsmanship. We are in a better place because of these men and women. So let us not lose that collective knowledge. Keep the basics alive and we will thrive.

Sincerely,

Coppice Thicket

Alstead, N.H.